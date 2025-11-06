Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans as he receives the Key to the City

Lionel Messi has chosen Inter Miami as the club where he’ll spend the final years of his storied career after leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in Europe. As he received the Key to the City of Miami, the Argentine legend opened up about his plans for life after soccer.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has steadily expanded his footprint as a businessman. What began with his MiM Hotels chain has since grown to include The Messi Store, his energy drink brand Más+, and investments in the restaurant franchise El Club de la Milanesa, among other ventures.

Speaking with Miami Mayor Francis Suárez at the 2025 American Business Forum, Messi discussed his growing interests outside the game: “I’ve had a very long sporting career — I still do — and I’ve always had trusted people around me who took care of those things for me. But lately, I’ve become much more interested in what’s being done and what can be done. Unfortunately, football has an expiration date. At some point, it comes to an end.“

Messi said he’s eager to embrace new challenges once that day arrives. “I like to start looking at what could come next. I like the business world; I want to keep learning. I’m just getting started with it,” he stated. “I’ve always been 100% dedicated to my profession, but I know that something else is coming — another world — and little by little, I’m getting involved,” he added.

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez gives Lionel Messi the Key to the City.

Messi recently extended his contract with Inter Miami through 2028, meaning he could play until age 42, though he retains the option to shorten or even extend that timeline. With the inaugural Messi Cup also set to take place in Miami this December, the Argentine icon is already thinking about life beyond his playing days.

Messi also reflected on the impact both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer have had since his arrival: “Inter Miami has helped the city grow in terms of football’s momentum, but the MLS has also made that change. We’re lucky to play in full stadiums everywhere, with cities supporting their teams. I think football in general has grown tremendously, and that’s becoming more and more evident.”

Messi honored with Miami’s Key to the City

Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has not only transformed Major League Soccer but has also left a lasting mark on the city itself. Chase Stadium has become a gathering place for fans and a beacon for young players hoping to follow in his footsteps. To honor his influence, Mayor Suárez concluded their conversation at the American Business Forum by presenting Messi with the Key to the City.

Following the event, Messi shared his gratitude on social media. “Very grateful for the recognition from the city of Miami, a place that is very special for my family and me. From the very first day, people made us feel incredible — just like today once again at the American Business Forum event — with all the love and support from the residents of this beautiful city, as well as from everyone at Inter Miami and its fans since the very beginning,” the Argentine posted on Instagram.

