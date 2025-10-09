Trending topics:
How to watch Poland vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Robert Lewandowski of Poland
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of Poland
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Poland vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Poland vs New Zealand
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Poland and New Zealand are set to square off in a friendly that promises more than just bragging rights. Poland, holding second place in their World Cup qualifying group, is balancing the pressure of chasing the top spot with the need to avoid a slip-up, making this clash a critical tune-up before their must-win qualifiers.

New Zealand will face a stern test against one of Europe’s stronger sides, offering a prime chance to measure their readiness and sharpen tactics ahead of the World Cup. With both squads eager to evaluate form and make strategic adjustments, this matchup is a sneak peek at high-level international competition—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Poland vs New Zealand and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
