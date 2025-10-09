Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and coach Ruben Amorim.
© David Ramos/Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesMan United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and coach Ruben Amorim.

Despite being a storied club, Manchester United have endured a challenging few seasons, with 12 years passing since their last Premier League title. To address this, they appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach at the end of 2024. However, since his arrival, the team has struggled to improve, prompting fans to demand his dismissal. In response, franchise co-owner Jim Ratcliffe defended Amorim, comparing him to a legendary figure from the team’s past.

I recall the clamor for Sir Alex Ferguson to be dismissed during his first two years. Look at (Mikel) Arteta at Arsenal. He had a terrible time during his first two years. At the end of the day, we are driven by results, but we have to be patient and look at the long-term results. I think there are a lot of good things at Manchester United. It’s not like flipping a switch. Ruben (Amorim) has to prove he’s a great coach over three years,” Jim Ratcliffe said, via The Times.

While Ruben Amorim is not on Sir Alex Ferguson’s level yet, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s suggestion to give him a chance carries weight. Manchester United have cycled through 10 coaches since their last championship, none restoring the team to glory. Judging the Portuguese coach after just 11 months and the onset of his first full season seems premature.

Unlike previous years, the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired 27.7% of Manchester United, has offered a hopeful turning point amid lackluster results. He reportedly took charge of the sporting project, prioritizing the development of young talent. This approach has sparked significant progress for the Red Devils, reinvigorating their competitive edge in the elite football scene. Nonetheless, their project is still under construction, needing time to shine.

Man United coach Ruben Amorim looking on

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a game.

Manchester United’s latest million-dollar investment still faces major scrutiny

Following the sales of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, Manchester United made a strategic decision to bolster their roster by signing five key players. Coach Ruben Amorim led the charge in acquiring Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, and Diego Leon for a total investment of $289 million. While these new recruits have shown solid performances, none have emerged as a definitive leader on the field.

Advertisement
Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

see also

Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

Midway through the 2025-26 Premier League season, Manchester United find themselves in a disappointing 10th place, managing only three wins so far. Their struggles were evident in defeats to powerhouses like Manchester City and Arsenal, intensifying concerns about the team’s competitiveness. Despite these challenges, owner Jim Ratcliffe has expressed confidence in Amorim, but the team must demonstrate improvement, securing a Champions League spot.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Strong boost for Christian Pulisic? Milan looks to replicate Kevin De Bruyne-Napoli impact with bold move for his ex-Manchester City teammate

Strong boost for Christian Pulisic? Milan looks to replicate Kevin De Bruyne-Napoli impact with bold move for his ex-Manchester City teammate

Could Milan be willing to bolster Christian Pulisic's roster even further? That’s the question echoing around Milanello this week as the Rossoneri quietly explore one of the most ambitious transfer ideas in Europe. Milan, already reshaped by Pulisic’s brilliance on the right flank, is now said to be studying a move that would replicate the impact of Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Napoli — a bold signing of one of his former Manchester City teammates.

Manchester City dealt another setback as Rodri suffers new injury in Premier League game vs. Brentford

Manchester City dealt another setback as Rodri suffers new injury in Premier League game vs. Brentford

In the Premier League game against Brentford, Manchester City star Rodri was forced off due to a new injury in his right leg.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Brentford play against Manchester City in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and options for watching on TV and streaming.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal launched their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with impressive form, asserting their status as favorites under Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership. Head coach Roberto Martinez has clearly outlined the team's objectives for the tournament, leaving clear his stance.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo