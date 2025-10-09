Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe makes surprising comparison between Ruben Amorim and a legendary franchise coach

Despite being a storied club, Manchester United have endured a challenging few seasons, with 12 years passing since their last Premier League title. To address this, they appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach at the end of 2024. However, since his arrival, the team has struggled to improve, prompting fans to demand his dismissal. In response, franchise co-owner Jim Ratcliffe defended Amorim, comparing him to a legendary figure from the team’s past.

“I recall the clamor for Sir Alex Ferguson to be dismissed during his first two years. Look at (Mikel) Arteta at Arsenal. He had a terrible time during his first two years. At the end of the day, we are driven by results, but we have to be patient and look at the long-term results. I think there are a lot of good things at Manchester United. It’s not like flipping a switch. Ruben (Amorim) has to prove he’s a great coach over three years,” Jim Ratcliffe said, via The Times.

While Ruben Amorim is not on Sir Alex Ferguson’s level yet, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s suggestion to give him a chance carries weight. Manchester United have cycled through 10 coaches since their last championship, none restoring the team to glory. Judging the Portuguese coach after just 11 months and the onset of his first full season seems premature.

Unlike previous years, the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired 27.7% of Manchester United, has offered a hopeful turning point amid lackluster results. He reportedly took charge of the sporting project, prioritizing the development of young talent. This approach has sparked significant progress for the Red Devils, reinvigorating their competitive edge in the elite football scene. Nonetheless, their project is still under construction, needing time to shine.

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Manchester United’s latest million-dollar investment still faces major scrutiny

Following the sales of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, Manchester United made a strategic decision to bolster their roster by signing five key players. Coach Ruben Amorim led the charge in acquiring Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, and Diego Leon for a total investment of $289 million. While these new recruits have shown solid performances, none have emerged as a definitive leader on the field.

Midway through the 2025-26 Premier League season, Manchester United find themselves in a disappointing 10th place, managing only three wins so far. Their struggles were evident in defeats to powerhouses like Manchester City and Arsenal, intensifying concerns about the team’s competitiveness. Despite these challenges, owner Jim Ratcliffe has expressed confidence in Amorim, but the team must demonstrate improvement, securing a Champions League spot.