Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Robert Lewandowski
Comments

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Poland against New Zealand in friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski of Poland looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Poland and Portugal.
© Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of Poland looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match between Poland and Portugal.

Poland are set to face New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday in Chorzów before resuming their campaign in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers next week. As lineups were confirmed for both sides at the Silesian Stadium, eyebrows were raised when star forward Robert Lewandowski was nowhere to be seen in the starting XI.

Lewandowski will start the game against New Zealand on the bench, a technical decision made by head coach Jan Urban. The Polish striker has been dealing with fitness issues since the start of the 2025–26 season, and with this being only a friendly, the former Osasuna manager decided to give his star forward some rest.

After suffering a hamstring injury during preseason, Lewandowski missed several games for FC Barcelona, featuring for only 431 minutes so far in the 2025–26 campaign. With the striker still regaining full fitness, coach Urban has opted to start former AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piątek up front instead.

Why is Poland playing a friendly and not a World Cup qualifier?

No European nation has yet qualified for the 2026 World Cup, as UEFA qualifying remains in progress. Some qualifying matches are being played during the same international window in which Poland face New Zealand. So why isn’t Lewandowski’s team playing a qualifier despite not yet booking their ticket to the tournament?

Robert Lewandowski of Poland gets past Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland gets past Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands.

Poland are part of Group G in the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside four other national teams. With Finland facing Lithuania and the Netherlands taking on Malta, Poland had no opponent scheduled for the first matchday of the October international break, which is why they arranged the friendly against New Zealand.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Led by captain Robert Lewandowski, Poland currently sit second in the group with 10 points from five games, trailing the Netherlands by just one point. On Sunday 12, Poland will return to qualifying action against Lithuania, aiming to take over the top spot and secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, avoiding the playoff route.

Confirmed lineups for Poland and Australia

Poland’s confirmed lineups (3-4-2-1): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Jan Ziólkowski, Tomasz Kedziora; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Jakub Piotrowski, Piotr Zielinski, Michal Skoras; Sebastian Szymanski, Kacper Kozlowski; Krzysztof Piatek.
Head coach: Jan Urban.

New Zealand’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Alex Paulsen; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Francis DeVries; Ryan Thomas, Marko Stamenic; Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Matthew Garbett; Ben Waine.
Head coach: Darren Bazeley

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Poland vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

How to watch Poland vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

Poland face off against New Zealand in a 2025 International Friendly. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Netherlands will square off against Poland in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, with U.S. fans able to watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski confirms major decision ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski confirms major decision ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

With less than a year to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has made a major decision.

MLS star Son Heung-min set to break all-time record with South Korea vs Brazil in international friendly

MLS star Son Heung-min set to break all-time record with South Korea vs Brazil in international friendly

South Korea will face Brazil in an international friendly this Friday, and Son Heung-min is set to reach a major milestone.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo