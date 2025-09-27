Trending topics:
U20 World Cup
How to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans display the flag of Chile
© Marcelo Hernandez/Getty ImagesFans display the flag of Chile
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Saturday, September 27, 2025
WHERE Fubo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The 2025 U20 World Cup gets underway with a high-stakes Group Stage showdown as Chile U20 host New Zealand U20. The Chileans enter the tournament eager to shake off a disappointing qualifying campaign and prove themselves in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bring their trademark resilience and the kind of experience that makes them a tough challenge for anyone. With both squads looking to grab early momentum and no obvious favorite in sight, fans can expect an opener packed with intensity and uncertainty.

