Tottenham star to follow Son Heung-min’s footsteps to MLS as Orlando City reportedly shows interest

Son Heung-min became one of Major League Soccer’s biggest signings of the 2025 summer transfer window after a decorated career at the highest level in Europe. Heading into 2026, another Tottenham Hotspur player could follow in the South Korean star’s footsteps, as Orlando City are reportedly showing interest in a future move.

Tottenham recently ended a long trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season. Still, despite that European triumph, the club has undergone major changes — including a coaching switch from Ange Postecoglou to Thomas Frank — and a significant squad overhaul that saw the shocking departure of Son. Now, another key Spurs player has drawn attention from MLS during this transition period.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Orlando City are interested in signing Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur. Club executives reportedly traveled to London and approached people close to the Brazilian striker, presenting a “long-term vision” for him to become part of Orlando’s 2026 project.

The transfer expert added that Orlando have a clear and genuine ambition to bring Richarlison to MLS. However, while informal discussions have taken place, no official proposal has been made to Tottenham, nor have financial terms been discussed, signaling that a potential deal remains in its early stages.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur.

Still, Orlando City are expected to maintain their interest in Richarlison during the upcoming January transfer window. A move, however, could prove difficult, as the MLS club is unlikely to meet a major transfer fee. Moreover, the Brazilian forward remains a key piece for Tottenham, having started eight of the team’s 11 matches so far this season and playing a crucial role in Thomas Frank’s system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Son Heung-min reportedly close to being coached by former Lionel Messi boss at LAFC

Orlando reportedly targeted Richarlison last summer

Despite having all three Designated Player slots occupied by Marco Pašalić, Luis Muriel, and Martín Ojeda, Orlando City remain eager to pursue Richarlison’s signing. Reports suggest that, in addition to presenting their long-term vision for 2026, the MLS side already made contact with the Brazilian star during the last transfer window.

According to ESPN Brasil, Orlando pushed to sign Richarlison in the summer, but talks quickly stalled when Tottenham demanded a €40 million ($46.4 million) transfer fee — a price well beyond the MLS club’s budget. With his contract at the Premier League side running until June 2027, and as he prepares to be part of Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, Orlando City are still expected to monitor his situation closely in hopes of a future move.