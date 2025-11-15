How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Colombia vs New Zealand WHAT International Friendly WHEN 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia rolls into World Cup preparations with serious momentum, backed by a star-studded group led by James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz, and the squad is eager to fine-tune its rhythm before the tournament kicks off.

Their upcoming clash with New Zealand—Oceania’s standard-bearer and a fellow World Cup entrant—sets the stage for a meaningful test that should push both sides as they gear up for the global spotlight. Don’t miss this matchup as both teams look to elevate their game ahead of the world’s biggest tournament.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Colombia vs New Zealand and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Useful links

