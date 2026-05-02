How to watch Palmeiras vs Santos in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs Santos on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Palmeiras vs Santos WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Saturday, May 2, 2026 WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes will be on this weekend’s Brasileirao slate as Palmeiras look to continue their dominant run atop the standings. With 32 points and momentum firmly on their side, the league leaders have separated themselves as the squad to beat and will aim to deliver another convincing performance to strengthen their hold on first place.

Meanwhile, Santos enter the matchup in a far more urgent situation, sitting 17th and battling to escape the relegation zone, with Neymar expected to play a key role in igniting a much-needed turnaround. With title ambitions colliding against survival desperation, this matchup has all the ingredients of a must-watch battle.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Palmeiras vs Santos and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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