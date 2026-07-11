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2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals bracket: Complete matchups and schedule

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Argentina vs Switzerland.
Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Argentina vs Switzerland.

The quarterfinal round of the 2026 World Cup has delivered its final four, and the road to the title has never been clearer. Across four matches spread over three days, the tournament trimmed its final eight down to the semifinalists who will battle for a place in the championship game.

France were the first side through, dispatching Morocco 2-0 at Boston Stadium, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele sealing the tournament’s first semifinal spot.

A day later, Spain followed them into the last four with a 2-1 win over Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium, a match settled by Mikel Merino’s 88th-minute rebound after Fabian Ruiz’s opener and Charles De Ketelaere’s equalizer had cancelled each other out.

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The final two semifinal berths were decided on Saturday, where England needed a stoppage-time equalizer and a Jude Bellingham extra-time winner to get past Norway, while Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 3-1 win over Switzerland to reach the semifinals.

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2026 World Cup semifinal schedule

With the bracket complete, here is the full slate for the final four:

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Tuesday, July 14

France vs Spain — Dallas Stadium

Wednesday, July 15

England vs Argentina — Atlanta Stadium

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    EDITORS’ PICKS
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