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How to watch Palmeiras vs Junior in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Paulinho of Palmeiras
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesPaulinho of Palmeiras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs Junior on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Palmeiras vs Junior
WHAT Copa Libertadores
WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Thursday, May 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Palmeiras head into this decisive Group F matchup knowing a victory would secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, while also keeping their hopes of finishing first alive if Cerro Porteño stumble. A defeat, however, could allow Sporting Cristal to jump them in the standings.

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Junior may already be eliminated from knockout-stage contention, but the Colombian side can still clinch a Copa Sudamericana berth with a win and favorable results elsewhere, setting the stage for a tense showdown fans will not want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Palmeiras vs Junior and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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How to watch Junior vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

How to watch Junior vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Libertadores

Junior take on Palmeiras in Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Viewers in the United States can watch the full matchup live—here’s all the essential information on kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options.

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