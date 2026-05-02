Neymar ruled out of Santos vs Palmeiras Serie A clash: Is the Brazilian star injured?

Neymar is focused on reaching peak physical and competitive form to earn a spot on the Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, this Saturday he will not be part of the Santos team that will face Palmeiras in Serie A.

The news was confirmed after Santos shared on their official social media accounts the list of 24 players selected by head coach Cuca for the derby. Ney is absent, which means he will not even be among the substitutes.

“The number 10 will not be on the field due to the sequence of games and the plan that already foresees his absence in some of them, and also taking into account the synthetic turf at Palmeiras’ stadium,” O Globo reported, in a story that was also picked up by other major outlets such as TyC Sports and DirecTV Sports.

The decision for Neymar not to play carries major significance, considering his importance to the team and what is at stake. Santos are in a delicate situation in Serie A, currently in the relegation zone with just 14 points from 13 matches. Palmeiras, in addition to being their historic rivals, are the current leaders of the standings with a clear advantage over Flamengo.

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Neymar prioritizes his physical health

In recent weeks, Neymar achieved something he had not managed in years: he played the full 90 minutes in five consecutive matches, without showing signs of fatigue or injury. To reach those numbers, however, careful planning with the Santos staff was required to help him manage his workload.

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That is why the forward was not part of the squad last weekend, when Santos drew 2-2 against Bahia in Serie A. The same will happen this Saturday against Palmeiras, with the goal of prioritizing Tuesday’s Copa Sudamericana match against Recoleta FC in Paraguay.

These decisions, aimed at taking steady steps toward Neymar’s full physical condition, may not be ideal in his attempt to impress Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach has made it clear that his plan is to call up Ney for the World Cup only if he is capable of competing at the highest level. Therefore, missing two matches in one week to avoid risking his fitness is not an encouraging sign, considering that the demands at North America 2026 will be extremely high.

Neymar and the synthetic turf

In addition to the congested schedule, another reported reason for Neymar’s absence this Saturday against Palmeiras is the surface at Allianz Parque. On more than one occasion, the 34-year-old forward has expressed his disagreement with the presence of stadiums with synthetic turf, believing they are dangerous for players’ physical health.

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“Playing at Allianz is practically impossible for me. Playing on synthetic turf is one of the things that bothers me the most as a player, regardless of my injuries,” Neymar said in August 2025. “The direction Brazilian soccer is taking is concerning. It’s absurd that we have to talk about synthetic turf on our fields.”