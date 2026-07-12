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FIFA to review another World Cup expansion, with 64-team format under consideration for 2030

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match.
© Angel Delgado/Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match.

FIFA decided to change the World Cup format for the 2026 edition, expanding to 48 national teams. Despite the growing doubts, the tournament has been highly competitive. Far from being satisfied, Gianni Infantino revealed that they are reviewing the possibility of expanding once again to 64 national teams for the 2030 edition.

That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees (expanding it to 64 national teams) after this World Cup. When organizing a World Cup, it’s important to organize it for the whole world—not just Europe and South America… If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving,” reveals Infantino, via BlueWin.

Not only does Infantino consider this proposal a strong possibility, but so does CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez. In an interview in November 2025, he revealed that his dream would be to see the tournament played with 64 national teams. However, this does not mean the change has been approved, as internal discussions are still ongoing.

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Unlike Domínguez and Infantino, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin is not entirely convinced that expanding the World Cup format to 64 teams is the right decision. During a UEFA media conference in Belgrade in April 2026, he revealed that he considers it a bad idea, as it would significantly affect the qualification process. Therefore, FIFA still has important discussions to hold before adjusting the format once again.

infantino triump world cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

China and India: Potential key markets for FIFA

Throughout the past few years, FIFA has decided to make numerous changes to soccer. Beyond the adjustment to 48 national teams at the World Cup, they have introduced changes to the rules. In addition, technology has taken on an increasingly important role. However, the possible expansion to 64 national teams could be a more commercial move, one that could have a positive impact on the sport in India and China, two key markets.

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Both China and India are among the most populous countries in the world. Despite this, neither of them has played in a World Cup edition, meaning that commercial rights in those markets tend to be relatively low. With the expansion of the tournament format, they could have a greater chance of qualifying for the first time in history, representing a significant commercial shift.

This does not mean that FIFA is considering the change to a 64-team World Cup because of including China and India. However, this adjustment would have, as its main consequence, their possible qualification. If they manage to qualify, both countries could become more interested in television rights, sponsorships, and more, boosting the tournament. In addition, this could make investment in soccer in these countries grow, benefiting the sport.

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