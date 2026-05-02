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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Orlando City in Major League Soccer

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesInter Miami star Lionel Messi.

This Saturday brings another edition of the Florida derby, with Inter Miami under pressure to secure a win at Nu Stadium against Orlando City to remain among the contenders in Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi is expected to start.

The Herons went through a midseason coaching change, but it did not affect them. Under Guillermo Hoyos, they have put together a strong run of results that has them sitting second in the standings with 19 points, three behind leaders Nashville SC.

However, Inter Miami still have unfinished business: winning for the first time at Nu Stadium. The venue officially opened in early April, and since then they have played three matches there—against Austin FC, New York Red Bulls, and New England Revolution—drawing all of them.

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On the other side will be Orlando City, who are currently experiencing a very different reality from their rivals. They did not start the season well and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, with just two wins in 10 matches.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos.

While they await the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, who will join after finishing the 2025–26 season with Atletico Madrid, the Lions need to improve their performances in MLS, and Saturday’s clash presents an ideal opportunity to begin that turnaround.

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Lionel Messi on brink of historic landmark in Inter Miami colors against Orlando City in MLS

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Lionel Messi on brink of historic landmark in Inter Miami colors against Orlando City in MLS

Projected Inter Miami lineup

For this match, head coach Guillermo Hoyos will be without two key squad members: Sergio Reguilon and Mateo Silvetti are out due to injury. The good news is that Lionel Messi is fully fit.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Lionel Messi; Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Projected Orlando City lineup

In recent weeks, Orlando City have alternated wins and losses in MLS. Their last match was a 4-3 victory over New England Revolution, which gives them momentum heading into Saturday. However, the challenge will now be much greater, and head coach Martin Perelman will need to design an effective defensive strategy to contain Lionel Messi.

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Orlando City’s projected lineup is: Maxime Crepeau; Zakaria Taifi, Iago, Robin Jansson, Adrian Marin; Braian Ojeda, Luis Otavio, Martin Ojeda; Ivan Angulo, Tiago, Justin Ellis.

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