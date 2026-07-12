Lionel Messi breaks down Argentina’s 2026 World Cup semifinal clash: ‘Playing against England is special’

Argentina have managed to become one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup. Even though they had to go to extra time, they managed to defeat Switzerland, reaching the semifinals in convincing fashion. There, they will face England in a match that brings back memories of the historic 1986 encounter. With that in mind, Lionel Messi decided to reflect on the upcoming clash, making his position clear.

“Obviously, I remember everything (about the 1986 match between Argentina and England) through videos and photos. As Argentines, we constantly watch it. But I think this group is used to playing these kinds of matches. To playing games no matter who the opponent is. Playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse. Personally, it will be the first time I’m going to play against them,” Lionel Messi said in the mixed zone after the match.

Lionel Messi has played 205 matches for Argentina but has never faced England. Despite the tensions that exist between the two national teams, the 39-year-old star has chosen to stay away from any historical narrative, a perspective that differs from that of many fans and Argentina legends. Instead, he has emphasized that Thomas Tuchel’s team are a powerhouse and that Argentina’s focus is simply on defeating them.

Unlike previous editions, the rivalry between Argentina and England is purely soccer-related on the pitch. With both teams having struggled to reach the semifinals, the match appears to be more evenly balanced than expected. As a result, Lionel Messi’s team could once again depend on individual talent to make the difference. In addition, head coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledged that the team still needs to improve.

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.

Argentina vs England: Revisiting their latest World Cup encounters

Argentina and England have faced each other five times in World Cup history. There is a 40-year gap between their first and most recent meeting. Although political tensions fueled the rivalry, the two sides have not faced each other in 24 years, making this encounter particularly significant. In their first meeting in 1962, England claimed a 3-1 victory, a result they repeated in 1966, proving to be the clear favorites.

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see also England vs Argentina: Date, kickoff time and venue for the 2026 World Cup semifinal

After several years without a victory, Argentina defeated England at the 1986 World Cup in the so-called “Match of the Century,” where Diego Maradona delivered a legendary performance. They then defeated England again at the 1998 World Cup, winning on penalties in the Round of 16. However, Argentina lost their most recent meeting, which came at the 2002 World Cup, meaning the overall record does not favor Lionel Messi’s team.