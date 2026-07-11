Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

What is Switzerland’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Argentina?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Ruben Vargas of Switzerland.
© Getty ImagesRuben Vargas of Switzerland.

The final quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup takes place at Kansas City Stadium, where Switzerland and defending champions Argentina meet for a place in the semifinals.

Switzerland head into this match ranked 14th in the FIFA World Rankings, with 1,710.88 points, a position they’ve earned throughout the tournament. Murat Yakin’s men went unbeaten across their four matches so far, opening with a draw against Qatar on Matchday 1 before picking up wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada to close out the group stage.

They then cruised past Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, and needed a penalty shootout to see off Colombia in the Round of 16 following a goalless draw.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Standing in their way is an Argentina side ranked 3rd in the world, with 1,925.15 points. Lionel Scaloni’s men topped Group J with a perfect nine points, then survived an extra-time scare against Cape Verde in the Round of 32 before pulling off a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Switzerland players react during the penalty shootout vs Colombia. (Getty Images)

Switzerland players react during the penalty shootout vs Colombia. (Getty Images)

Switzerland chasing history

Beyond the ranking gap, there’s a bigger prize on the line for Switzerland,as a win would send them into the semifinals for the first time since 1954, snapping a 72-year drought at this stage of the tournament.

Advertisement
How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Argentina and Switzerland’s head-to-head record

History strongly favors Argentina heading into the quarterfinal clash. The two nations have met twice at the World Cup, and Switzerland have never beaten Argentina in either meeting. The first came at the 1966 World Cup in England, where Argentina defeated Switzerland 2-0 at the group stage.

The second came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Argentina needed until the 118th minute of extra time to break the deadlock, with a strike from Angel Di Maria sending them through to the quarterfinals on their way to the final that year.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Argentina will face off against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game live in the United States.

Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Switzerland

Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Switzerland

Before the quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup match against Switzerland, Argentina aren't where they began the competition.

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Gearing up for a massive Quarter-final battle this Saturday, defending champions Argentina and an undefeated Switzerland are ready to leave it all on the pitch. While the defending champion enters the clash as the favorite, the Swiss arrives unbeaten and determined to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Whatever the final score, […]

Lionel Messi given ultimate vote of confidence as Leandro Paredes reveals the one goal driving Argentina beyond defending World Cup crown

Lionel Messi given ultimate vote of confidence as Leandro Paredes reveals the one goal driving Argentina beyond defending World Cup crown

Before the match is even played, the spotlight has shifted beyond tactics and results, as Paredes shared an emotional insight into what truly motivates the squad, while Argentina continues its quest to reach the semifinals.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo