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England head coach Thomas Tuchel clarifies post-Norway comments after Jude Bellingham’s bold response

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England and Jude Bellingham.
© Dan Mullan/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel, Manager of England and Jude Bellingham.

While they arrived as a top contenders, England struggled to defeat Norway, needing extra time to secure the victory. Acknowledging the problems his team has been dealing with, Thomas Tuchel was highly self-critical. Jude Bellingham responded emphatically, making his frustration clear. As a result, the head coach later clarified his statements, maintaining his perspective while trying to soften his tone.

Despite their victory over Norway, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he was not happy with his team performances, denoting that there are aspects to work on. “The result is fantastic, being in the last four is amazing, but not happy with the performance… we made life very, very difficult with the way we played, sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough, not repetitive enough,” he said in the post-game interview.

Unlike Tuchel, Bellingham made it clear that he was proud of England’s overall performance. When asked about Tuchel’s criticism, he replied: “Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Ødegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sørloth. That’s not an easy team to play against, he said in the post-game interview.

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In an effort to avoid controversy and tension in the locker room, head coach Thomas Tuchel decided to clarify his comments. “I am impressed with the shift that they put in, the effort, the belief…but I am also soccer coach. I think that we can play better. In general, I think it was not a high- level game. I think that we had better games… I am not saying that we are lucky to win, but we are lucky in decisive moments,” he said in today’s press conference.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Tuchel’s approach has England hopeful for World Cup semifinal

Far from regretting his comments, Thomas Tuchel made it clear that England need to improve their performances while also emphasizing how proud he is of his team’s commitment. As a result, the fans remain hopeful, as the team’s displays have disappointed many. Facing a top contender like Argentina, England need to regain control of matches with a clear tactical identity that does not rely on individual performances.

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Jude Bellingham matches Pele’s World Cup scoring mark at age 23, trailing only Kylian Mbappe

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Jude Bellingham matches Pele’s World Cup scoring mark at age 23, trailing only Kylian Mbappe

With a roster full of talent, England have struggled to win every knockout-stage match. Without imposing a dominant style of play, they have suffered defensively, conceding four goals in their last three matches. If they want to reach the 2026 World Cup final, they need to control the midfield, as that would significantly limit Argentina.

Tuchel’s team need to be efficient on the counterattack, taking advantage of Argentina’s defensive issues. That is why Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka need to be at their best and improve their goalscoring and creative impact. Pushing for tactical adjustments and a better performance on the pitch, England are aiming to reach the final under the high standards of Thomas Tuchel, who is striving to get as close to perfection as possible.

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