Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Leopoldo Smith/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, March 1, 2026
WHERE MLS Season Pass
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV

Match Overview

MLS headlines this weekend with one of its most anticipated rivalry clashes as Inter Miami meet Orlando City SC in the latest installment of the Miami Derby. Both sides enter the matchup desperate to steady the ship after rough starts to the campaign.

Orlando are coming off a setback against the New York Red Bulls, while Miami endured an even tougher outing, falling 3-0 to Los Angeles FC. With pride and momentum on the line, Orlando are chasing their first victory of the tournament, while Lionel Messi and Miami are under pressure to respond and reignite their season.

Details on how to watch

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Advertisement
MLS Season Pass is part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.
MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami in Florida derby 2026 MLS

Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami in Florida derby 2026 MLS

With Lionel Messi expected to be one of the starters, Orlando City and Inter Miami will be clashing for Matchday 2 of the 2026 MLS.

Marco Reus makes decision on his future with LA Galaxy beyond 2026 MLS season

Marco Reus makes decision on his future with LA Galaxy beyond 2026 MLS season

LA Galaxy made an announcement regarding Marco Reus and his future in Major League Soccer.

Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

The move of Antoine Griezmann to the MLS with Orlando City may be at risk after Atletico Madrid's executive comments.

How to watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

How to watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Belize U20 will battle El Salvador U20 on Matchday 4 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Viewers across the United States can watch every minute live, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both TV coverage and streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo