Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s power growing as Al-Nassr captain expected to influence key decision after bringing club’s Saudi Pro League title since 2019

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr with the Saudi Pro League title.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr with the Saudi Pro League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally delivered the moment Al-Nassr had been waiting for since his arrival in Saudi Arabia. After years of pressure, near misses, and growing scrutiny surrounding the project in Riyadh, the Portuguese superstar lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy following a dramatic title-winning campaign that restored the club to the top of Saudi soccer.

The celebrations after the decisive 4-1 victory over Damac were emotional across the club, but behind the scenes, attention quickly shifted toward what comes next. With Jorge Jesus stepping away after fulfilling his mission and Al-Nassr entering a new phase, major decisions are expected to shape the project’s future.

Jesus confirmed his departure immediately after securing the championship, ending a successful but relatively short spell in charge of the Riyadh side. The veteran Portuguese coach arrived with one clear objective: to help Ronaldo and Al-Nassr end their long wait for the league title.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Jorge Jesus leaves after completing his mission

Al-Nassr finished the campaign with 86 points, narrowly ahead of fierce rival Al-Hilal, to secure the club’s first Saudi league championship since 2019. The title also gave Ronaldo his first major domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia after several frustrating seasons.

Following the final match, Jesus openly admitted that the mission had always been temporary. “I accepted this challenge only because I told Cristiano: ‘I will help you become champion, we will win the trophy, and then I will leave.’ That’s it. For me, the mission is complete,” the Portuguese coach said after the Damac victory.

Advertisement

The statement immediately sparked speculation about the future direction of Al-Nassr. Although the coach announced his intention to leave, the club hierarchy reportedly moved quickly to try to change his mind.

Club president Abdullah Al-Majed publicly confirmed that Al-Nassr wanted Jesus to remain in charge. “We will do everything possible to keep Jesus because he has made a significant difference,” Al-Majed explained in a televised interview.

Ronaldo tried to convince Jesus to stay

Reports from Saudi media later revealed that Ronaldo himself became heavily involved in efforts to keep the coach at the club. According to the Arabic electronic platform winwin, the Portuguese forward already knew before the final game that Jesus intended to leave once the title was secured.

Advertisement

Ronaldo reportedly asked Jesus to stay for another season in order to preserve stability inside the project, but the coach refused despite receiving a massive renewal offer from Al-Nassr.

The two figures are said to have held a private meeting before the final match against Damac. During that conversation, Jesus reportedly reminded Ronaldo of the promise he made when taking over the team.

Advertisement

“Jesus held a meeting with Ronaldo before the last match against Damac, and told him that he must lead the team to victory in the match and win the title as he promised him, and then he will leave,” winwin reported.

The same report added that Jesus informed Ronaldo he would never coach another Saudi club in the future and believed it was the correct moment to walk away after achieving success with Al-Nassr and previously leaving a mark with Al-Hilal as well.

Ronaldo’s new role revealed

The biggest revelation, however, arrived shortly afterward as the latest reports suggest Ronaldo’s role inside the club could become even more influential moving forward.

Advertisement

According to 365Scores Arabic, Ronaldo will be involved in helping Al-Nassr choose the club’s next head coach. The report also claimed that the Portuguese superstar is considering several options, including a world-class Portuguese manager capable of continuing the project’s momentum.

This move exemplifies how central the 41-year-old has become to the club’s sporting direction since arriving in Saudi Arabia. His influence already transformed Al-Nassr commercially and globally, but his voice now appears increasingly important in strategic soccer decisions as well.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate of Al-Nassr duo Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb ahead of June 30 contract deadline

Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate of Al-Nassr duo Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb ahead of June 30 contract deadline

Among the biggest talking points are teammates Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, whose situations have become increasingly important as the club prepares for another demanding season.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry expands to 2026 World Cup representation between Saudi Pro League and MLS: Which league would have more players?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry expands to 2026 World Cup representation between Saudi Pro League and MLS: Which league would have more players?

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, supporters of both stars have turned their attention toward a different battle: whether the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer will have the stronger presence on soccer’s biggest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League era faces another big question as Jorge Jesus addresses Al-Nassr stay rumors after contract end

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League era faces another big question as Jorge Jesus addresses Al-Nassr stay rumors after contract end

After finally ending the club’s long wait for the Saudi Pro League crown, the veteran Portuguese coach has opened the door to several possible next steps, creating fresh questions about whether his time in Riyadh is truly over.

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr into world’s top 10 shirt sellers after Saudi Pro League title win, but still trails Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr into world’s top 10 shirt sellers after Saudi Pro League title win, but still trails Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

After a dramatic Saudi Pro League title-winning season, Al-Nassr has now achieved another milestone away from the pitch, while Inter Miami remains one of the biggest soccer brands on the planet thanks to Messi’s influence.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo