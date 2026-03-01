Trending topics:
Report: FIFA to wait before deciding on Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain 2026 Finalissima postponement

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, one of the marquee matchups of the year ahead of the World Cup, has once again been thrust into the spotlight amid the possibility of the game being suspended. However, reports have now surfaced that FIFA will wait before deciding on a postponement of the clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

After several months without an agreement on a date, FIFA, CONMEBOL, and UEFA had settled on staging the match in Qatar at Lusail Stadium on March 27. However, the situation in Qatar has put the country on alert, prompting security measures and the postponement of several sporting events nationwide.

On Sunday, the Qatar Football Association released a statement addressing the situation in Qatari soccer: “Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions, and matches, effective from today and until further notice. The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association’s official channels.

The Finalissima still not suspended

Despite the statement released by the QFA, the Finalissima has not been officially suspended yet. The decision from the national federation applies only to competitions under its jurisdiction, while any ruling on international events such as the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain will be determined jointly by FIFA, UEFA, and CONMEBOL.

General view inside the Lusail stadium.

General view inside the Lusail stadium.

As reported by Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, the Finalissima is not officially suspended. CONMEBOL and UEFA have not held discussions with the Qatari government, meaning the match remains unresolved and is expected to be clarified in the coming days, with less than a month remaining before the scheduled date.

Edul also reported that the chances of the duel between Argentina and Spain not being played on the 27th “are very high.” Still, the governing bodies plan to remain cautious before making a determination, waiting to see whether the situation escalates before reaching a final decision.

What are the options for the Finalissima?

Taking into account the significant commercial agreement Qatar has to host the clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, it is rather unlikely the nation would relinquish hosting rights to another country on the same date. Under that scenario, only one realistic option remains.

As the Argentine insider reported, postponement is among the most likely outcomes, though it remains unclear whether that would mean days, weeks, or even months, especially given how close the World Cup is. FIFA, UEFA, and CONMEBOL are monitoring the situation before making a final call on a match that has already faced multiple delays.

