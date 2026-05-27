‘What problem?’: Neymar dismisses injury worries 17 days before Brazil’s World Cup opener

Neymar was the biggest headline inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, in the days that followed, concerns over his fitness became a major topic in Brazil — something the star himself was quick to downplay.

Over the past week, the 34-year-old was sidelined for Santos’ final three matches of the semester — two in the Copa Sudamericana and one in the Brazilian Serie A — because of a reported muscle issue.

“How’s the calf?” a reporter asked Neymar on Tuesday night after Santos’ victory over Deportivo Cuenca, which secured the Brazilian club a place in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. “It’s here, fully intact,” the forward replied.

“Do you think it’ll be a problem or not for the World Cup?” the reporter followed up, prompting Neymar to answer casually: “What problem?” With that response, the star appeared to make it clear that the muscle issue is not serious and will not prevent him from competing with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

What’s next for Brazil

Although Santos still have one official match left this semester — Saturday against Vitoria — Neymar will leave the club early to begin a special fitness program with the Brazil national team.

see also Neymar Jr. receives praise from Vinicius Jr ahead the 2026 World Cup: ‘Is our idol. I’ve always had a deep affection for him’

Still, it appears unlikely that the forward will be available for the friendly matches Brazil will play before the start of the World Cup. On May 31, Brazil will say goodbye to their fans at the Maracana by facing Panama. Then, on June 6 in Cleveland, they will play their final tune-up match against Egypt.

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Reports indicate Neymar will not feature in either match, as the focus will be on prioritizing his recovery and physical preparation so he can be fully fit for Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.

Neymar to wear Brazil’s No. 10 jersey

Despite being absent from the national team for nearly three years, Neymar remains Brazil’s biggest star. That is evident in the fact that his iconic No. 10 jersey will be handed back to him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being worn by other players in recent years.

One of those players was Vinicius Junior, who made it clear that Ney is the rightful owner of the number. “I don’t know what number I’ll wear at the World Cup, but the No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious,” said the Real Madrid winger in a recent interview with CazeTV.

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