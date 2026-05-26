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Report: Al Nassr, Jorge Jesus reach verbal agreement to extend partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Jorge Jesus.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally snapped his trophy drought in Saudi Arabia, capturing the Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr following a resounding 4-1 victory over Damac on the season’s final matchday. Yet, just as the club achieved its ultimate domestic objective, Jorge Jesus shocked the fan base by announcing his departure—a situation that has now taken an unexpected U-turn.

Heading into the season finale against Damac, the Portuguese tactician made it clear that his primary mission was helping Ronaldo claim silverware in the Gulf. After a painful defeat in the AFC Champions League Two final against Japan’s Gamba Osaka, Jesus and Ronaldo found immediate redemption by locked down the league championship.

Following the trophy celebrations, the 71-year-old manager initially confirmed in an interview with Canal GOAT that the match against Damac would be his last at the helm of Al Nassr. However, global transfer news insider Ekrem Konur completely shifted the narrative, providing fresh hope to the Riyadh-based fans by revealing that Jesus is now likely to stay.

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The insider reported that Al Nassr and Jorge Jesus have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to extend the manager’s contract for an additional year. The breakthrough follows official comments from club president Abdullah Al-Majed, who pushed for Jesus to stay and had recently confirmed that the front office was actively launching ongoing attempts to convince Jesus to stay.

Jorge Jesus kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on the cheek. (Getty Images)

Jorge Jesus kisses Cristiano Ronaldo on the cheek. (Getty Images)

Portugal National Team on the horizon

The sudden contract drama comes amid intense speculation linking Jorge Jesus to the Portugal National Team job. While Roberto Martinez currently serves as Portugal’s head coach, the Spanish manager is widely expected to step down following the conclusion of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

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Six Cristiano Ronaldo teammates at Al Nassr selected for Saudi Arabia’s 30-man World Cup squad

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Six Cristiano Ronaldo teammates at Al Nassr selected for Saudi Arabia’s 30-man World Cup squad

Addressing the rumors upon his arrival at a Portuguese airport, Jesus admitted to reporters that turning down his country’s top job would be a monumental challenge.

Who can say no to the national team? I have previously declined one of the best teams in the world, and I cannot say no to another,” Jesus stated, referencing his past decision to reject an official approach from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to manage the Seleção.

Nevertheless, Jesus was quick to downplay any immediate distraction, emphasizing that Portugal needs a calm environment just days away from the tournament kicking off in North America.

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I am not considering this possibility now. The World Cup is approaching, Portugal needs calm, the coach needs calm, and I do not want to get involved in such chaos,” he concluded.

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