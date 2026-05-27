Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate of Al-Nassr duo Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb ahead of June 30 contract deadline

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic Saudi Pro League triumph with Al-Nassr may have ended years of frustration, but attention in Riyadh has already shifted toward the futures of several important figures inside the squad. Among the biggest talking points are teammates Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, whose situations have become increasingly important as the club prepares for another demanding season.

Ronaldo finally lifted the Saudi Pro League trophy after scoring twice in a decisive 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season. The win secured Al-Nassr’s first league title since 2019 and gave the Portuguese superstar the domestic crown he was originally signed to deliver.

The title-winning campaign brought relief and celebration across Al-Nassr after years of near misses, yet uncertainty still surrounds parts of the squad despite the success. With contracts approaching critical deadlines and transfer interest growing, the club now faces key decisions that could shape the next stage of Ronaldo’s journey in Saudi Arabia.

What does the future hold for Inigo Martinez?

While Ronaldo grabbed most of the headlines, many inside Saudi soccer believe defender Inigo Martinez quietly became one of the most influential figures in the squad throughout the season. The experienced Spaniard played a major role in stabilizing Al-Nassr defensively during the title race.

Martinez featured in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals while logging more than 3,700 minutes. His leadership and consistency quickly made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports from Arriyadiyah now suggest that the Spaniard has already informed Al-Nassr management of his desire to remain at the club for another season. According to those reports, the defender plans to activate the extension clause included in his current agreement before the end of June.

The clause reportedly allows for an automatic one-year extension if the player meets the required participation percentage and personally approves the continuation. Formal procedures are expected to be completed in the coming days.

That development represents a major boost for Al-Nassr, especially after Martinez established himself as one of the defensive leaders of the squad. Several supporters even described his arrival as a turning point in the club’s title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does the future hold for Abdulrahman Ghareeb?

While Martinez appears increasingly likely to stay, Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s future seems to be moving in the opposite direction. The Saudi winger is approaching the end of his contract on June 30, and negotiations over a renewal have become complicated.

According to reports from Al-Bilad newspaper, Al-Ittihad is now close to reaching an agreement with Ghareeb on a three-year contract. The move could reportedly be finalized within days if negotiations continue progressing smoothly.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring against Damac.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous reports from Saudi journalist Saad Al-Subaie indicated that Ghareeb was seeking an annual salary worth around 15 million riyals ($4 million) in order to either remain at Al-Nassr or join another club. That financial demand appears to have complicated discussions with the Riyadh side.

Losing Ghareeb would represent a notable change for the squad, especially considering his role as one of the recognizable Saudi players inside the team. At the same time, Al-Nassr’s management continues balancing financial strategy with the desire to maintain a championship-caliber roster around Ronaldo.