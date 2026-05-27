Lionel Messi watches closely as Netherlands’ World Cup squad features 2022 rival Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst became part of soccer history because of his heated exchange with Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now, the striker will get another opportunity after being included in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 edition in North America.

On Wednesday, the national team unveiled the list of 26 players selected by head coach Ronald Koeman through a post on its official social media accounts. Alongside the squad’s biggest stars, Weghorst’s inclusion stands out.

The 33-year-old center forward is one of eight attackers selected to represent Netherlands, earning his place after a respectable 2025-26 season with Ajax: nine goals and four assists in 34 matches across the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

The incident involving Weghorst and Messi took place immediately after Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. While the Argentine forward was giving an interview to TyC Sports, he exchanged words with his rival, telling him: “What are you looking at, fool? Go over there.”

At the 2026 World Cup, the chances of Argentina and Netherlands meeting again will depend on where each team finishes in the group stage. If both teams finish first in their respective groups, they would only meet in a hypothetical final. However, if one of them ends up finishing second or third, they could face each other as early as the quarterfinals.

see also Lionel Scaloni confirms doubts for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster, explains criteria for selection

Netherlands roster

Beyond the presence of Wout Weghorst, the 26 names selected by Ronald Koeman do not feature many surprises. The country’s biggest stars are all included, such as Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong, along with other standout players like Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Gravenberch, Memphis Depay, and Cody Gakpo.

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Among the major absences, two names stand out: Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons. Both were left out because of injuries suffered in recent months, with recovery timelines extending beyond the World Cup. Among the players Koeman chose not to call up, the most notable omission is Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong.

What’s next for Netherlands

With the roster now confirmed, Netherlands are ready to begin preparations. They will play two friendly matches against Algeria and Uzbekistan on June 3 and June 8, respectively. Their Group F debut will come on June 14 against Japan, followed by matches against Sweden and Tunisia.