Kylian Mbappé earns LaLiga’s Golden Boot with Real Madrid, joining an exclusive list next to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are coming off a disappointing season, going two consecutive years without winning a title. Amid these major struggles, Kylian Mbappé has remained one of the team’s best players, shining in front of goal. Thanks to his outstanding form, the French star has secured LaLiga’s Golden Boot for the second consecutive season. Following this, the 27-year-old has joined an exclusive list alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappé recorded 25 goals in 31 LaLiga matches for Los Blancos, winning the Golden Boot. Despite standing out in front of goal, the French star has experienced a noticeable drop in his overall level of play, as he won the award last season with 31 goals, making it clear that there are still areas to improve. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old continues to prove he is a decisive player for Real Madrid despite the numerous controversies surrounding him.

By winning his second consecutive Golden Boot, Kylian joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only Real Madrid player to achieve the feat since 2015. In addition, they form part of the exclusive list of players to have won the award in back-to-back LaLiga seasons, alongside Lionel Messi. With this in mind, Mbappé makes it clear that he aims to become the undisputed leader of Los Blancos’ sporting project, shining through his efficiency.

Heading into the 2026–27 season, Los Blancos are aiming for Mbappé to elevate his performances on the pitch, improving his on-field chemistry with Vinicius Jr., which proved to be his Achilles’ heel this season. With no other clear goalscoring benchmark in LaLiga, Kylian could set his sights on a third consecutive Golden Boot, something Cristiano Ronaldo did not achieve at Real Madrid and which could help him build a historic legacy at the club.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected after Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich.

Messi still leads Mbappé and Cristiano in LaLiga Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappé has emerged as one of the most impactful players in recent years, consistently standing out in front of goal. Nevertheless, the French star still has a long way to go to catch Cristiano Ronaldo, but especially Lionel Messi. While the Portuguese icon is widely recognized for his goalscoring dominance, the Argentine star remains the player who has won the most Golden Boots in LaLiga history.

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Name Number of LaLiga Golden Boot 1. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) 8 2. Telmo Zarra (Athletic Bilbao) 6 3. Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid) 5 4. Quini (Sporting Gijón and FC Barcelona) 5 5. Hugo Sánchez (Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid 5

With eight LaLiga Golden Boot awards, Lionel Messi is the most successful winner of the trophy in the league’s history, including a run of five consecutive titles. Although Cristiano Ronaldo shined as a goalscorer at Real Madrid, he remains far behind on the list, having won the award on three occasions: 2010–11, 2013–14, and 2014–15. With this in mind, Kylian could tie the Portuguese star if he manages to repeat as winner in the 2026–27 season.