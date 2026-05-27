Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry expands to 2026 World Cup representation between Saudi Pro League and MLS: Which league would have more players?

The debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has once again spilled beyond individual greatness and into the leagues they currently represent. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, supporters of both stars have turned their attention toward a different battle: whether the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer will have the stronger presence on soccer’s biggest stage.

Recent social media discussions attempted to paint a dramatic gap between the two competitions, with claims suggesting one league has nearly double the representation of the other at the tournament. However, the reality behind those numbers is far more complicated than many fans initially believed.

According to multiple reports, both leagues are sending a significant number of players to the World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The discussion quickly gained traction online because it was framed as another chapter in the Ronaldo-versus-Messi rivalry, despite the context behind the figures telling a much deeper story.

MLS benefits from the host nation effect

Much of the attention focused on claims that MLS would have around 50 players involved in the World Cup, while the Saudi Pro League would contribute roughly half that amount. While those figures were partially accurate in some early estimates, analysts pointed out that the numbers alone fail to explain the full picture.

The biggest factor behind MLS’ strong representation is the automatic qualification of the United States, Canada, and Mexico as tournament hosts. Those three national teams naturally rely heavily on domestic-based talent, giving MLS a substantial numerical advantage.

Tim Ream, player of United States, poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster reveal

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The United States squad alone features eight active MLS players representing eight separate clubs. On top of that, many other members of the squad either came through MLS academies or previously played in the league before moving abroad.

Canada also includes several MLS-based players, while Mexico continues to feature talent connected to the North American competition. As a result, the league’s total World Cup presence grew rapidly ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament. As per MLS-related reports, more than 50 players connected to the league could participate in the tournament, marking a record number for the competition.

Saudi Pro League’s influence extends across continents

While MLS may have the advantage in raw numbers, the Saudi Pro League has built a very different kind of World Cup footprint. Rather than relying on host nations, the Saudi competition is represented through a mixture of domestic Saudi talent and internationally recognized stars.

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The Saudi Arabia national team alone is almost entirely made up of Saudi Pro League players, with around 28 members of the preliminary squad coming from domestic clubs. That instantly boosts the league’s influence at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring

Beyond the local core, several major international stars based in Saudi Arabia are expected to play crucial roles for their countries. Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Portugal once again, while teammates Joao Felix and Ruben Neves are also part of the Portuguese setup.

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Senegal will depend heavily on Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly, all of whom currently compete in the Saudi Pro League. Brazil midfielder Fabinho, Mexico forward Julian Quinones, Turkey defender Merih Demiral, and Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessie further strengthen the league’s global representation.

The numbers behind the debate

As the discussion intensified online, many observers argued that the original comparison between MLS and the Saudi Pro League lacked proper context. Some posts claimed MLS had “twice as many” players at the World Cup, but deeper analysis suggested the gap was far smaller. Several updated estimates now place both leagues relatively close together, with MLS projected to contribute between 40 and 50 players.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League could finish with more than 40 representatives as well. That distinction dramatically changes the narrative surrounding the debate. Rather than one league completely dominating the other, the numbers suggest both competitions have become increasingly influential in international soccer.

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The structure of each league also matters. MLS comprises 30 clubs and larger player pools across North America, while the Saudi Pro League has fewer teams but focuses heavily on elite international talent and national-team stars.

Even with the broader conversation about league development, Messi and Ronaldo remain at the center of attention. Messi is expected to lead Argentina once again after joining Inter Miami, while Ronaldo prepares for what could be his sixth and final World Cup with Portugal.