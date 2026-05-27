Manuel Neuer’s status raises concerns for Germany after World Cup call-up by Julian Nagelsmann

The World Cup squad announced by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany included a major surprise in goal, as Manuel Neuer had previously retired from international soccer after the Euros. However, questions over his fitness have raised some concern within the team.

Nagelsmann said: “In the coaching staff we decided that he will not play on Sunday and we will give him a bit more rest. That was our decision, we told him and he fully agreed. He could play if you asked him because he is always willing.”

Germany face Finland in a friendly next Sunday, and the coach confirmed Neuer will miss the match as a precaution. The issue comes after a soleus injury sustained in the final Bundesliga match on May 16 against Köln, where the Bayern Munich goalkeeper was substituted in the 60th minute.

Neuer’s call-up

Neuer initially announced his retirement from Germany after Euro 2024, but later made himself available again following a strong season at club level.

Nagelsmann confirmed the goalkeeper’s role (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Despite earlier indications that he would step away, Nagelsmann explained that he wanted to speak with Neuer about returning given his importance and history with the national team.

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Nagelsmann said: “We have decided after many discussions that the three best goalkeepers in Germany had to go to the World Cup. That is why we decided to call Manuel Neuer to see if he was willing to return to the national team. Our plan is for him to be the starter.”

Neuer not ruled out for USA match

Albeit Neuer will not play against Finland, Germany also face the United States in another friendly next week, and he has not yet been ruled out for that match.

Nagelsmann added: “We will see how next week goes and we will update the outlook for the friendly against the United States. But it makes no sense to play the match against Finland.”

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