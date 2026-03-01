Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes key decision after injury in Al Nassr’s last SPL game

Cristiano Ronaldo raised concerns during Al Nassr’s latest Saudi Pro League match against Al Fayha after the Portuguese star was unable to finish the game and was substituted following what appeared to be an injury. With concern surrounding the veteran forward, he has reportedly made a key decision to further evaluate the issue.

The game did not start well for Ronaldo, who in the 11th minute, at 0-0 and tasked with taking a penalty, struck his shot off the post. After an own goal late in the first half, Al Nassr rallied for a 3-1 comeback, with goals from Sadio Mané, an Orlando Mosquera own goal, and Abdullah Al Hamdan.

However, the most worrying moment came late in the second half, when Ronaldo was seen limping with apparent muscle discomfort, prompting head coach Jorge Jesus to substitute him in the 81st minute. Sitting on the bench, the striker was examined by medical staff, who applied ice to his right leg. Although he later appeared in the mixed zone signing autographs and walking unassisted, concern among Al Nassr fans remained.

During the post-match press conference, Jesus addressed Ronaldo’s condition and sought to ease fears. “Ronaldo felt some muscle fatigue. After we went up 2-1, I didn’t want to take any risks, so I subbed him out. The medical department is going to evaluate his condition, but what he felt is nothing out of the ordinary—nothing serious or anything that will keep him sidelined for long. It was just muscle soreness,” Jorge Jesus said.

Cristiano Ronaldo to assess his injury

According to Saudi outlet Al Riyadiyah, Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo an MRI on Monday in a specialized medical center. Initial tests determined what was already suspected, that the Portuguese was suffering a discomfort on his right hamstring, proving to be a little bit more worrying than just a muscle fatigue.

The purpose of the scan is to determine the true severity of the injury and establish a recovery timeline so the club can plan accordingly around its star player. The results will be significant not only for the SPL title race, but also with the March international window approaching for the Portugal national team.

Following the Asian Football Confederation’s decision to postpone upcoming AFC Champions League quarterfinal matches, Al Nassr’s scheduled game Wednesday against Al Wasl will not be played. As a result, Jesus opted to give his squad a rest day Sunday before returning to training.

As for a recovery timeline, it will depend entirely on the diagnosis. Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine indicates Grade I muscle strains typically require one to three weeks of recovery, a timeframe that could affect Ronaldo’s fitness for Portugal’s upcoming matches against Mexico and the United States men’s national team.

