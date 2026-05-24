Is Lionel Messi playing? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union before 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami are set to host the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, May 24th, for a high-stakes MLS matchup at Nu Stadium. With this serving as Lionel Messi‘s final club appearance before joining Argentina for the 2026 World Cup, speculation regarding his availability and overall usage is beginning to intensify.

Lionel Messi is expected to be named to the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Union. The Argentine icon has logged the full 90 minutes in each of his last 10 MLS appearances, and with the World Cup just around the corner, he is looking to accumulate valuable competitive minutes to ensure he enters tournament play in peak form.

The Herons enter the weekend riding the momentum of a convincing 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers last Sunday. That result snapped a frustrating winless drought at Nu Stadium, securing their historic first win at the new venue after an initial stretch of three draws and a loss. Backed by a three-game MLS winning streak, Inter Miami currently sits second in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points through 14 matches, trailing only league leaders Nashville SC, who pace the conference with 33 points.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Union have devolved into a mere shadow of the squad that captured the 2025 Supporters’ Shield. Hampered by the high-profile departures of Tai Baribo, Kai Wagner, and Jakob Glesnes, head coach Bradley Carnell has struggled to find answers with a depleted roster. Currently anchored to the bottom of the table with just seven points through 14 games, the Union are desperate to break out of a brutal seven-match winless slide that includes four draws and three defeats.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Finn Surman #20 of the Portland Timbers.

Messi puts up staggering numbers in May

Following a string of disappointing setbacks in both the CONCACAF Champions Cup and early MLS action, Javier Mascherano made the decision to step down as Inter Miami’s manager. Under the guidance of new boss Guillermo Hoyos, the Herons have shown immense improvement, largely fueled by Messi’s spectacular individual tear throughout the month of May.

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see also Lionel Messi locked in for 2026 World Cup, confirms Argentina’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala

Beginning with the Florida Derby against Orlando City on May 2nd, and stretching through matches against Toronto FC, FC Cincinnati, and Portland, Messi has racked up four goals and four assists. With eight direct goal contributions over that span, another standout performance on Sunday could very well secure MLS Player of the Month honors for the legendary playmaker.

Projected lineups for Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami’s projected lineups (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.

Head coach: Guillermo Hoyos.

Philadelphia Union’s projected lineups (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel, Geiner Martinez, Philippe Ndinga, Ben Bender; Cavan Sullivan,Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev; Milan Iloski, Bruno Damiani.

Head coach: Bradley Carnell.

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