How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Inter Miami continue to build momentum in the MLS Eastern Conference race after extending their winning streak to three matches with a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers. Lionel Messi’s squad now sits second in the standings with 28 points, still chasing league leader Nashville SC, which has 33.

Up next is a matchup against Philadelphia Union, a team desperate to recover after dropping to the bottom of the table with just seven points. Another win would further strengthen Messi’s team in the battle for first place, making this a game fans will not want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming