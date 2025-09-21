Trending topics:
How to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Vitinha of PSG
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesVitinha of PSG
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Olympique Marseille vs PSG
WHAT Ligue 1
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Monday, September 22, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to their Ligue 1 campaign, storming out with four straight victories to sit alone at the top of the standings. Now, they’ll try to keep their flawless record intact when they host longtime rival Olympique Marseille in another highly anticipated installment of Le Classique.

Marseille’s league form has been a bit uneven with two wins and two defeats, but their hard-fought showing against Real Madrid in the Champions League showed they can push elite opposition to the limit. With bragging rights and momentum on the line, this matchup promises plenty of intensity—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
