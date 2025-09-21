Trending topics:
Another record: Lionel Messi becomes the greatest goal contributor in MLS history

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

At 38 years old, Messi shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to deliver goals, assists, and record-breaking performances in Major League Soccer.
Lionel Messi continues to rewrite the history of American soccer. On Saturday, against D.C. United, the Argentine superstar delivered yet another unforgettable performance, scoring two goals and providing one assist. With that display, Messi reached 70 goal contributions in just 46 MLS matches, setting a new record for the fastest player to achieve the milestone.

Messi’s numbers are astonishing when measured against some of the most prolific attackers in Major League Soccer history.

  • Carlos Vela, the Mexican forward who once set the single-season scoring record, needed 55 matches to reach 70 goal contributions—nine more than Messi.
  • Sebastian Giovinco, the Italian maestro who dominated with Toronto FC, required 61 matches to achieve the same milestone.
  • Cucho Hernández needed 69 appearances, while Josef Martínez and Robbie Keane both hit the 70-mark in exactly 70 matches each.

In other words, Messi reached the figure 24 matches faster than some of MLS’s most iconic scorers, further cementing his status as a phenomenon unlike any other.

Transforming Inter Miami and MLS

Since his arrival at Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has completely transformed not only his club but also the league’s global profile. His immediate adaptation to American soccer surprised even longtime observers.

Messi’s vision, technical brilliance, and lethal finishing have turned Inter Miami into must-watch television and a legitimate title contender. Every time he steps on the field, his influence goes beyond goals and assists—his presence elevates teammates, attracts sellout crowds, and drives unprecedented media attention to MLS.

A global icon raising the bar

Messi’s record-setting pace also reflects his unique ability to transcend eras and leagues. From dominating in La Liga with Barcelona, to conquering Europe with Paris Saint-Germain, and now dazzling in MLS, his game remains as decisive as ever.

For American fans, having arguably the greatest player of all time reach new heights on U.S. soil is historic. The fact that he’s now the most efficient offensive player in MLS history adds to his already unmatched legacy.

At 38 years old, Messi shows no signs of slowing down. If his current trajectory continues, records will continue to fall, and Major League Soccer will keep benefiting from the brilliance of a player who has changed the game everywhere he has played.

