Luis Enrique could leave PSG if an irresistible offer arrives from a top club, reports suggest

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona kicked off their 2025-26 Champions League campaigns with victories. Yet, as their next clash in Catalonia looms, Spanish media has stirred speculation about the future of Luis Enrique, PSG’s head coach and a Barcelona legend, who reportedly still dreams of returning to his former club.

According to Diario Sport, Luis Enrique has not hidden his emotional connection to Barcelona: “Luis Enrique still hopes to one day return to coach Barça. He remains very aware of the club’s situation, especially with next year’s presidential elections approaching, a circumstance that could play in his favor.”

For now, PSG remains calm, confident in the stability Luis Enrique has brought to Paris. But in Catalonia, the narrative continues to fuel speculation about a possible reunion between the coach and the club where he achieved iconic status.

A historic legacy at Barcelona

Luis Enrique’s ties to Barcelona are profound, both as a player and a manager. In the late 1990s, he made the dramatic move from Real Madrid to Barcelona, where he went on to play 333 matches and score 115 goals during a difficult era for the club.

Luis Enrique was part of one of Barcelona’s most successful periods, which featured Messi, Suarez, and Neymar.

As a coach, he was the last manager to lead Barcelona to Champions League glory, guiding them to the 2015 treble with a forward line many still consider the greatest of all time: Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar.

Between 2014 and 2017, Luis Enrique oversaw 181 matches, winning 138, losing just 21, and finishing with an astonishing 80.29% win rate—higher even than Pep Guardiola’s tenure. His time on the Camp Nou sidelines delivered nine trophies, cementing his place among the club’s most successful coaches.

PSG’s present and Barcelona’s future

At PSG, Luis Enrique has already made history by breaking the club’s long-standing Champions League curse, something no manager before him could achieve. With Kylian Mbappé’s departure, the club handed Luis Enrique full control over the first team, making him the centerpiece of their project. His contract with PSG runs until June 30, 2027, and he currently enjoys the full support of the French club’s board.

Still, those close to him insist that one thought lingers in his mind: a return to the Camp Nou sidelines. For Barcelona fans, the idea of Luis Enrique coming back is more than just nostalgia—it’s the dream of reliving one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

Whether the future brings that reunion remains to be seen, but the seeds of speculation have already been planted as Barça and PSG prepare to face each other once again.