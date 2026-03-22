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How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Eberechi Eze of Arsenal
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesEberechi Eze of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs Manchester City
WHAT Carabao Cup
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, March 22, 2026
WHERE Paramount+
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With silverware on the line, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to collide in the Carabao Cup final, a matchup featuring two of the Premier League’s top-performing sides this season. City arrive determined to salvage their campaign with a domestic title after falling short in Europe.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue their surge as league leaders and fresh off booking a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Both teams bring elite form and urgency into this clash, setting the stage for an intense, high-tempo battle with no shortage of drama—miss a second!

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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