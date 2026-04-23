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Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright handed additional MLS suspension for alleged discrimination

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright.
© Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative/Getty ImagesInter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright.

Despite back-to-back wins in Major League Soccer that moved them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, it’s not all good news for Inter Miami. Yannick Bright has received a harsher-than-expected suspension and will miss the team’s next match.

The Italian midfielder was sent off in the closing minutes of last Saturday’s match against Colorado Rapids and, as a result, was unavailable for Wednesday’s game against Real Salt Lake. However, that suspension will now extend to Saturday’s matchup against New England Revolution at Nu Stadium.

“Major League Soccer has suspended Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright for violating the league’s Non-Discrimination Policy,” the league announced in a statement published on its official website Thursday.

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In addition to the on-field consequences, the penalty for the 24-year-old’s misconduct includes off-field measures. “Bright is participating in, and must complete, a restorative practice program,” the statement added.

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“In making decisions under this Policy, MLS considers many factors, including the player’s immediate acceptance of responsibility for harm caused by the misconduct, eagerness to begin a process to repair it, and cooperation with the league’s review,” MLS explained regarding the disciplinary process applied to Bright.

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Problems for Inter Miami

Thursday’s 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake at America First Field carried added significance for Inter Miami given the challenges they faced in assembling the lineup—particularly in midfield. Head coach Guillermo Hoyos was short on options for several reasons.

Yannick Bright was serving his suspension from the red card against Colorado Rapids, while the other defensive midfielder on the roster, David Ayala, was unavailable due to injury. That forced Hoyos to improvise, deploying Rodrigo De Paul in that role alongside Telasco Segovia, while reinforcing the defensive structure by adding a third center back and using Facundo Mura and Noah Allen as wing backs.

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Looking ahead to Saturday’s match against New England Revolution, Bright is confirmed to be unavailable, while Ayala’s status remains uncertain as he continues his recovery. Sergio Reguilon is also among the absentees after missing the last two matches through injury.

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