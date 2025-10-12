Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Norway U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans hold up French flag
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesFans hold up French flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway U20 vs France U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Norway U20 vs France U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, October 12, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and FS1
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the quarterfinals as France and Norway collide in a high-stakes European showdown with a semifinal berth on the line. France enters the matchup battle-tested after surviving a rugged group stage and a tense round of 16 encounter, proving their championship pedigree under pressure.

Norway, on the other hand, has impressed with its trademark balance and discipline, delivering steady performances throughout the tournament. With both teams hungry to advance, fans can expect an intense contest filled with tactical brilliance and determination—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Norway U20 vs France U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Paraguay U20 will face Norway U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 will face Norway U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Norway U20 play against Nigeria U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Since his explosive entry onto the soccer stage in 2015, Kylian Mbappe has often been compared to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, as he joins Real Madrid, the French forward reflects on his relationship with the Portuguese legend.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo