Will Lionel Messi play against Puerto Rico? Inter Miami coach Mascherano addresses his Argentina situation

Lionel Messi ended up featuring in Inter Miami’s game against Atlanta United on Saturday, despite training all week with the Argentina national team during its U.S. tour. With La Albiceleste set to conclude the tour on Tuesday against Puerto Rico, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano addressed the star’s situation with the national team.

Called up for the friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, Messi trained with Argentina at Inter Miami’s facilities, but his absence from Friday’s match against Venezuela raised questions. Once it became clear he would not take part, fans were surprised to learn that the legend had returned to play in MLS action against Atlanta United instead.

When asked how Messi ended up playing, head coach Mascherano offered a straightforward explanation during the post-match press conference: “It’s pretty simple. Yesterday, before the match, I spoke with (Lionel) Scaloni and he told me he wasn’t going to use him, that he was going to release him. I talked with Leo so that he could play today, and that’s pretty much it. It was his decision, and we clearly saw the opportunity to have him play.”

The Argentine coach also praised the forward’s impact in the game. “Leo was willing to play with us even after having trained all week with the national team. We know he’s a completely special player — he’s unique — and even without training with us, we saw what he was capable of today. He helped us win, and he managed to score, which was important for him as well. And the victory, of course, was important because it secures third place for us,” he added.

Starting Messi despite not having trained with the team proved to be the right call, as the forward delivered a brilliant performance — scoring two goals and providing an assist in the 4–0 win. With third place secured and the team in strong form heading into the playoffs, the Argentine star is on track to become the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back season MVP awards.

Will Messi play against Puerto Rico?

Despite playing for Inter Miami, Argentina’s national team remains on its U.S. tour and will face Puerto Rico on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game was initially expected to take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, but authorities ruled out that venue. It will now be played at Chase Stadium in Miami, the same venue that hosted the Venezuela match.

When asked whether Messi will rejoin the national team, Mascherano was candid: “I have no idea, because the game just ended. We have Sunday and Monday off, so I haven’t spoken with the national team coach or anyone yet. If he or the federation reach out to us, we’ll see,” he explained.

Messi’s presence against Puerto Rico remains uncertain. Head coach Lionel Scaloni fielded his strongest lineup against Venezuela and has expressed a desire to test new players in the second game. Under that premise, the Argentine captain may be rested — but with several players already released from camp, the situation remains fluid, much like it was ahead of the Venezuela match.

