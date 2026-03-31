Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Norway vs Switzerland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Erling Haaland of Norway
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Switzerland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Norway vs Switzerland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Tuesday, March 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two European sides already locked into the next FIFA World Cup through UEFA qualifying are set to square off in a compelling international matchup, with both teams aiming to prove they can be dangerous despite not entering the tournament as frontrunners.

Switzerland arrives after a narrow 4-3 loss to Germany, a performance that showed flashes of attacking quality but also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, Norway, powered by superstar striker Erling Haaland, looks to rebound following a friendly defeat against Netherlands, as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the World Cup stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Norway vs Switzerland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Netherlands vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Netherlands vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Netherlands play against Norway in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff time and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

Kylian Mbappe vs. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane vs. Luka Modric: 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups ranked from toughest to easiest

Kylian Mbappe vs. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane vs. Luka Modric: 2026 FIFA World Cup Groups ranked from toughest to easiest

The draw brings the prospect of Kylian Mbappe facing Erling Haaland and Harry Kane coming up against Luka Modric, early marquee duels that carry both celebrity weight and sporting significance.

Erling Haaland’s quest for eternal 2026 FIFA World Cup glory: Norway’s opponents and possible knockout-stage path

Erling Haaland’s quest for eternal 2026 FIFA World Cup glory: Norway’s opponents and possible knockout-stage path

enters the 2026 World Cup as one of them. For the first time in his career, the singular Norway side steps onto soccer’s grandest stage with a striker who can bend matches to his will.

Erling Haaland’s Norway sends Italy to the playoffs: How can the Azzurri avoid missing the 2026 World Cup?

Erling Haaland’s Norway sends Italy to the playoffs: How can the Azzurri avoid missing the 2026 World Cup?

After Erling Haaland's Norway doomed it to the UEFA playoffs, Italy national team will have two more matches to secure a place back in the World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo