Jens Petter Hauge on Norway’s World Cup 2026 chances: ‘I think everything is up for grabs for us’

We are just two months away from the FIFA World Cup, which will see Norway return to a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2000, and one man who will be looking to play a crucial role for them is Jens Petter Hauge.

Born on October 12, 1999, Hauge was raised in Bodø and started off in Bodø/Glimt’s academy at 12 years old, ascending through the ranks before signing a professional contract on April 12, 2016. One day later, he came off the bench in the 64th minute and scored a hat-trick on his senior debut in a 6-0 cup win against IK Start.

Following in the footsteps of his idol Eden Hazard, Hauge quickly made a name for himself thanks to his fleet feet and change of direction, becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Eliteserien. Whilst he wasn’t able to prevent them from suffering relegation, he nevertheless excelled in the second division and helped them achieve promotion with 2 goals and 13 assists in 2017.

“When I got a little bit older, I started understanding more about football. Eden Hazard was my favorite player when he moved to Chelsea, and the way he was having fun while dribbling and scoring against the best teams in England,” stated Hauge in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview. “It was special for me, and I wanted to be a player like him, so I would describe myself as an offensive player, good one-on-one, creating chances for my teammates and also myself.”

After being loaned out to second-tier Aalesunds FK, Hauge returned with a vengeance and racked up 9 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. 2020 was even better, with Hauge coming out of the pandemic a stronger player and scoring 14 goals and 10 assists in 18 league appearances, prompting him to be named the Eliteserien Young Player of the Year.

Whilst he put them on track to win their maiden league title, he wasn’t able to enjoy the trophy: instead, after scoring a goal and an assist in a Europa League qualifier vs. Milan, he joined Milan for €5 million, signing a five-year contract. Hauge enjoyed a promising start to his Milan tenure, racking up 5 goals and 1 assist in 24 appearances, but he wasn’t able to lock down a starting spot during his time in Italy before eventually deciding to make the move to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021.

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Hauge quickly adapted to life in Germany, scoring in two of his first three Bundesliga matches and emerging as a vital cog under Oliver Glasner as Eintracht knocked out Real Betis, Barcelona, and West Ham before defeating Rangers on penalties to win the UEFA Europa League, their first continental trophy in 42 years. But rather than stay put and take part in the UEFA Champions League, Hauge was loaned out to Belgian side Gent shortly after being purchased by Eintracht.

He provided five assists in 29 appearances before heading back to Die Adler, where he struggled for regular minutes. Having scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 55 appearances for Die Adler, Hauge decided to head back to Bodø/Glimt on loan in January 2024, where he got off to a sensational start by assisting in his first two matches vs. Ajax and scoring 8 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances en route to the championship.

It was only a matter of time before Bodø decided to finalize the transfer for an initial €3.5 million, signing him to a contract through December 31, 2028.

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“It was a great start for me. Of course, it was a bit of a punch in the face that we didn’t beat Ajax and go through, but still, I was feeling like my fitness level was good. I also contributed with assists and scoring goals later on, so it was good to get that good start and feel that I’m still a good player, and just kept on working from there.”

Hauge continued to build on his momentum in 2024/25, kicking off his UEFA Europa League campaign with a brace and an assist vs. Porto before registering an assist against Olympiacos and Lazio, but he was unable to come up with the goods as the Norwegians lost to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals.

After scoring 11 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances, Hauge has taken things up a notch this season and established himself as one of the top Scandinavian players in Europe alongside the likes of Jesper Karlström, racking up 7 goals and 7 assists in 18 appearances, including 6 goals and 2 assists in 12 Champions League appearances. This form earned him a recall to the national team after a year out, making his 14th Norway appearance in a friendly against the Netherlands on March 27. And maybe, just maybe, he’ll have a role to play in this summer’s World Cup as Norway take on Iraq, France, and Senegal in Group I.

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“I can promise you that myself and the rest of the national team and the coaching staff did everything we could to make sure that Norway went to a major tournament again, and now, it’s time for the World Cup in North America. It’s going to be amazing; it’s going to be one of the coolest tournaments. I think everything is up for grabs for us, because the team is so talented, and the young Norwegian players now are playing at the best leagues and in the best teams. We will try our best, but personally, I’m confident.”