Africa Cup of Nations
Comments

How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

By Leonardo Herrera

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi of Morocco
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nigeria vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Nigeria vs Morocco
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, January 14, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Africa Cup of Nations hits a decisive stage as Nigeria and Morocco square off in a semifinal loaded with pressure and star power. Nigeria looks to turn the page behind Viktor Osimhen after missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco, on the other side, arrives as Africa’s gold standard following its historic 2022 World Cup run. With a spot in the final at stake and everything to play for, this matchup promises top-level intensity—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Nigeria vs Morocco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
