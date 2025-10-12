Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Netherlands vs Finland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands
© Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty ImagesCody Gakpo of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Finland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Netherlands vs Finland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, October 12, 2025
WHERE FS1, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Netherlands and Finland square off in a pivotal World Cup Qualifier that could define both nations’ paths to the tournament. The Dutch sit atop the group, but their grip on automatic qualification remains shaky with just a three-point cushion separating them from the chasing pack.

For Finland, the mission is clear — win out or watch their World Cup dream slip away. With only two games left and no action on the final Matchday, every minute in this clash carries enormous weight. Don’t miss this crucial battle with World Cup futures on the line.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Finland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
