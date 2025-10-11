Trending topics:
Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: James Rodriguez assists to Jhon Lucumi in opening goal (0-1)

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mexico and Colombia will be clashing once again, this time in a friendly in the USA.
Mexico and Colombia will be clashing once again, this time in a friendly in the USA.

Mexico and Colombia face off in the United States as both teams continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. With their spots at the tournament already secured, Saturday’s game will be key for both national teams to fine-tune details and test their squads against high-level opposition. Stay with us for the live minute-by-minute coverage!

The Mexico national team enters the match following a demanding September international break. El Tri recorded two draws — 0–0 against Japan and 2–2 against South Korea — and now look to build momentum in October with challenging fixtures against Colombia and Ecuador as part of their continued preparation against world-class opponents.

Colombia, meanwhile, will play its first international break since officially clinching qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Following a 3–0 win over Bolivia and a thrilling 6–3 victory against Venezuela, Néstor Lorenzo’s side secured third place in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. With eight months left until the tournament begins, Los Cafeteros are eager to test themselves against other qualified nations.

31' – First yellow card of the game for Mexico

Referee Ismail Elfath showed a yellow card to Marcel Ruiz after he protested a foul on James Rodríguez.

26' – Willer Ditta stops Mexico with a crucial block

Willer Ditta headed Alexis Vega’s shot off the line and fell to the ground, prompting the referee to allow medical staff onto the pitch.

22' – Mexico looking for the equalizer

After Colombia's goal, El Tri is pushing forward to look for the equalizer.

16' – GOAAAL FOR COLOMBIA

After a precise cross from James Rodríguez on the right flank, Jhon Lucumí met the ball in the box to score the opening goal for Colombia.

Mexico players complained to the referee over a potential foul, but VAR granted the goal.

12' – Santiago Giménez comes close for Mexico

After a brilliant individual effort, Santiago Giménez beat Willer Ditta in a one-on-one duel but his shot went just wide of Ospina’s goal.

10' – James Rodriguez shoots wide!

James Rodriguez received the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a wonderful striker that went barely wide.

5' – Colombia controlling the possession

With their high press in full effect, Colombia is dominating possession, while Mexico sits deep, waiting in its own half.

The match has begun!

Referee Ismail Elfath blows the whistle, and the game between Mexico and Colombia is underway.

High attendance at AT&T Stadium

Mexico and Colombia have drawn massive interest for their friendly in Arlington, Texas. 61,847 tickets have already been sold, with a total attendance of around 78,000 fans expected for Saturday night.

Head-to-head between Mexico and Colombia

Mexico and Colombia are nearly even in their head-to-head record. In the 28 games between the two national teams, Mexico has won 10, Colombia 9, and 9 ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting took place on December 16, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Colombia secured a 3-2 victory over El Tri.

Who is the referee for Mexico vs. Colombia?

Ismail Elfath has been appointed as the referee for Saturday's friendly. The U.S. official has previously overseen five Mexico matches (three draws, one win, and one loss) and three Colombia games (one win and two draws).

Match officiating team:

  • Referee: Ismail Elfath
  • 1st Assistant: Corey Parker
  • 2nd Assistant: Kyle Atkins
  • Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez

Mexico lineup confirmed!

Head coach Javier Aguirre has confirmed the lineup to face Colombia at AT&T Stadium: Andrés Malagón; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Marcel Ruiz, Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda; Diego Lainez, Santiago Giménez, and Alexis Vega.

Colombia lineup confirmed!

Head coach Néstor Lorenzo has named the following starting lineup to face Mexico: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Willer Ditta, Jhon Lucumí, Álvaro Angulo; Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castaño, James Rodríguez; Kevin Serna, Luis Suárez, and Luis Díaz.

David Ospina makes his return to Colombia

For the game against Mexico, Colombia head coach Néstor Lorenzo has confirmed only three starters: James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, and the returning veteran goalkeeper David Ospina.

Ospina suffered a shoulder injury while playing for Al Nassr in January 2023 and has since struggled to regain full fitness. Now back in Colombia with Atlético Nacional, the 37-year-old is set to make his first national team appearance since, interestingly, facing Mexico on December 16, 2023.

Where are Mexico and Colombia playing?

The national teams have chosen to play the match on U.S. soil, specifically at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The venue, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, has a seating capacity of 80,000.

Since its inauguration in 2009, AT&T Stadium has hosted numerous soccer events, including international friendlies and CONCACAF Gold Cup matches. In 2024, the venue reached a new milestone by hosting three Copa América games — the scoreless draw between Peru and Chile, the USMNT’s 2–0 win over Bolivia, and the quarterfinal clash between Canada and Venezuela.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Mexico and Colombia will face off at 9:15 PM (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifiers live on Fubo, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX

Mexico and Colombia clash on U.S. soil in a friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live coverage of the international friendly between Mexico and Colombia — the first matchup of the October international break. Stay tuned for key updates, highlights, and live, minute-by-minute action!

