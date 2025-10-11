Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: James Rodriguez assists to Jhon Lucumi in opening goal (0-1)

Mexico and Colombia face off in the United States as both teams continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup. With their spots at the tournament already secured, Saturday’s game will be key for both national teams to fine-tune details and test their squads against high-level opposition. Stay with us for the live minute-by-minute coverage!

The Mexico national team enters the match following a demanding September international break. El Tri recorded two draws — 0–0 against Japan and 2–2 against South Korea — and now look to build momentum in October with challenging fixtures against Colombia and Ecuador as part of their continued preparation against world-class opponents.

Colombia, meanwhile, will play its first international break since officially clinching qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Following a 3–0 win over Bolivia and a thrilling 6–3 victory against Venezuela, Néstor Lorenzo’s side secured third place in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. With eight months left until the tournament begins, Los Cafeteros are eager to test themselves against other qualified nations.