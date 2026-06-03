How to watch Netherlands vs Algeria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Algeria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands vs Algeria WHAT International Friendly WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Wednesday, June 3, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two teams with their sights set on a strong World Cup campaign will meet in an intriguing international friendly. The Netherlands, a perennial contender still chasing their first World Cup title, continue to sharpen their squad ahead of the tournament.

Algeria, meanwhile, arrive as a dangerous opponent capable of troubling top nations and will look to build momentum as they aim to follow the path of recent North African success stories. With both sides focused on reaching peak form, this matchup should provide a valuable test.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Netherlands vs Algeria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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