Lionel Messi makes MLS history with record-breaking brace for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Inter Miami have firmly established themselves as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, consistently leading the standings. Coming off a decisive win against the New England Revolution, the Herons entered their clash with Atlanta United under intense pressure to sustain their momentum. Not only they delivered with authority, but also Lionel Messi etched his name in MLS history by netting two goals, underscoring his impact in the team.

According to MLS Communications, Lionel Messi became the first player in the league to produce nine multi-goals games in a single regular season, following his brace against Atlanta United. With his impact, the Herons have increased their competitiveness entering the playoffs two consecutive seasons, chasing their first-ever MLS Cup.

Not only has Lionel Messi made a significant impact on the scoring front, but he has also emerged as the team’s premier playmaker. In the current MLS season, he boasts 15 assists, surpassing both Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, who each have 10. Remarkably, Messi is just one assist shy of Anders Dreyer, the current league leader, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown as the playoffs approach.

Despite facing multiple challenges this season, Maximiliano Falcon and Gonzalo Lujan have emerged as the team’s most reliable center-back duo. Noah Allen and Ian Fray have also risen to the occasion, setting the stage for an impressive playoff performance. With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba playing their final games, Javier Mascherano intends to maximize their minutes alongside Lionel Messi in pursuit of the MLS Cup, hoping to conclude the season on a high note.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team's first goal.

2025 MLS Golden Boot Race: Messi takes the lead over Bouanga and Surridge

Since arriving in MLS in 2023, Lionel Messi has confirmed his status as a top-tier player in the league. With an impressive 20 goals in his first full season with the Herons, he demonstrated that age has not diminished his scoring prowess. At 38, the Argentine legend delivered his finest season yet, netting 26 goals and outpacing Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge to claim the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

# Players name Number of goals 1. Lionel Messi 26 goals 2. Denis Bouanga 24 goals 3. Sam Surridge 23 goals

As the regular season nears its end, Messi, Bouanga, and Surridge aim to bolster their stats before the playoffs. A unified team effort could elevate their chances of enhancing their records further. Notably, this moment presents the Argentine star with his best opportunity to claim his inaugural MLS Golden Boot, despite being in the twilight of his career.