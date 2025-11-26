How to watch Monterrey vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Monterrey vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT • Wednesday, November 26, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

It doesn’t get much bigger in the Liga MX quarterfinals than this showdown, a matchup loaded with stakes as Club America enters once again carrying the weight of championship expectations after a strong regular season that left them just three points shy of first place.

Standing in their way is a Monterrey squad built for the moment—deep, battle-tested, and equipped with the firepower to disrupt anyone’s postseason plans as they look to muscle their way into the semifinals. Don’t miss a minute of this must-watch clash.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Monterrey vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

