Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly draw interest from Champions League winner for 2026 MLS move

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has been the driving force behind Inter Miami’s growth as an expanding franchise in Major League Soccer, attracting attention not only from local supporters but from fans around the world. Now, as the club begins shaping its squad for the 2026 season, a UEFA Champions League winner is reportedly interested in joining the Herons.

Currently in the Eastern Conference final, Inter Miami must also focus on building a competitive roster for 2026, with several contracts set to expire at the end of December 2025. To add more firepower to the attack, an experienced striker could soon be on the club’s radar.

According to Sport BILD, Timo Werner is eyeing a move to Inter Miami in the upcoming winter transfer window. With his future at RB Leipzig uncertain, the German striker was willing to leave the Bundesliga club for MLS during the summer window, but the move ultimately failed to materialize. Now, with Lionel Messi as a potential teammate, Miami is viewed as an ideal destination.

Werner wanted to depart Leipzig over the summer but ultimately stayed in order to retain his salary, which is around €10 million. However, he has fallen out of favor with head coach Marco Rose, who has called the striker up in only two matches during the 2025–26 season, featuring just one minute of play against VfL Wolfsburg in September.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig warming up.

Rather than spend another winter in Germany, Werner is reportedly drawn to Miami’s lifestyle, which could be a decisive factor in his push for a move. Additionally, as the German outlet notes, the Champions League winner with Chelsea wants to avoid entering free agency when his contract expires in June 2026, making a winter transfer increasingly likely.

Would Timo Werner have a place at Inter Miami?

Timo Werner’s career has taken many turns since lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea in the 2020–21 season. After returning to Leipzig and spending a short loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur, his Transfermarkt valuation has dropped to €5 million, raising questions about how he fits into Inter Miami’s long-term plans.

With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets set to retire at the end of the 2025 season, two Designated Player slots will open, leaving Lionel Messi as the lone remaining DP. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to take one of those spots, leaving one DP slot available for a marquee signing this winter.

Sergio Reguilón is also expected to join ahead of the 2026 MLS season, though he will reportedly not be signed as a DP. Making Werner a Designated Player would be a bold gamble given his lack of recent competitiveness. Still, with Allen Obando likely to depart and Tadeo Allende’s status unresolved, Werner could fit into Miami’s attacking rotation.

