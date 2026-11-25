Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Monterrey vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Wednesday, November 25, 2026 WHERE ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Monterrey head into the quarterfinals in good form. They beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 on November 22, following a 1-0 win over Queretaro on November 14. Those results came after a 0-4 loss to Toluca on November 8, so Monterrey have bounced back with back-to-back clean sheets heading into this tie. That recent momentum gives them confidence as they look to advance in the playoffs.

Club America arrive off a tougher run. They lost 0-1 to Tigres on November 22, after drawing 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8 and 2-2 with Toluca on November 1. Three games without a win is not the ideal buildup for a quarterfinal matchup, and Club America will need to find more consistency against a Monterrey side playing with more rhythm right now. This game represents a chance to turn that form around on the biggest stage of the postseason.

Monterrey vs Club America: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Club America vs. Monterrey 1-1 October 11, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-2 September 3, 2026 Leagues Cup Club America vs. Monterrey 1-0 February 8, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-1 November 29, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 2-0 November 27, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 2-2 September 21, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 1-0 April 17, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 1-1 December 16, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-1 December 13, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-1 October 28, 2024 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Toluca vs. Atlas Wednesday, November 25, 2026 8:00 PM Monterrey vs. Club America Wednesday, November 25, 2026 10:10 PM Pachuca vs. Chivas Thursday, November 26, 2026 8:00 PM Leon vs. Cruz Azul Thursday, November 26, 2026 10:10 PM

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More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Monterrey vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary