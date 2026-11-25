Sporting host Manchester United at a venue where both sides are searching for the kind of form that settles a Champions League group night rather than complicates it.

Sporting arrive on the back of a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on November 3, which followed a 2-3 loss to LASK on October 21 and a 2-0 win over Lens on October 13. The Shakhtar result snapped the stumble against LASK and gave them a platform heading into this fixture. A positive result here would put Sporting in a strong position in the group with momentum behind them.

Manchester United come into this one off a 3-2 win over Roma on November 3, sandwiched between a 1-4 loss to Como 1907 on October 21 and a 0-2 loss to Atlético on October 13. The win over Roma arrested a run of two straight defeats and offered some reassurance after a difficult stretch. Another win on the road would go a long way toward steadying their campaign.

Sporting confirmed lineup

Sporting line up in a 4-3-3 with Kaique in goal behind a back four of Iván Fresneda, Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio and Maxi Araújo. Sergi Altimira, Silas Andersen and Issa Doumbia make up the midfield, giving them both defensive cover and progression through the center. Up front, Luís Suárez leads the line with Geny Catamo and Luís Guilherme providing width and pace in behind him. Nuno Santos and Zeno Debast are both out, which thins their options on the left side and in defense.

Sporting confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Kaique, Iván Fresneda, Maxi Araújo, Sergi Altimira, Eduardo Quaresma, Gonçalo Inácio, Silas Andersen, Issa Doumbia, Luís Suárez, Geny Catamo, Luís Guilherme.

Manchester United confirmed lineup

Manchester United set up in a 3-4-2-1, with Senne Lammens behind a back three of Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro. Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo provide the width as wing-backs, with Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans holding the center of midfield. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo sit just behind Joshua Zirkzee, who leads the line as the central striker. The absences of Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Šeško, Manuel Ugarte and Matheus Cunha leave them without several attacking and midfield options, putting more responsibility on the players selected tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United confirmed starting XI (3-4-2-1): Senne Lammens, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Joshua Zirkzee, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes.