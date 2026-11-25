LAFC will be looking to put their late-season slump behind them when they face St. Louis CITY in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. And as the Black and Gold look to rediscover their attacking spark, they could turn to teenage sensation Jude Terry to make the difference in his maiden postseason appearance.

Born on Oct. 8, 2008, Terry grew up in Chula Vista, California, just a stone’s throw from the Mexican border. From an early age, he became accustomed to crossing into Mexico to compete in small-sided tournaments, honing the close control, quick feet and dribbling prowess that have come to define his game.

His prodigious talent soon began attracting attention well beyond Southern California, with Terry winning a youth tournament at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and receiving the trophy from Gerard Piqué himself. He also won a skills competition at Manchester City, earning the opportunity to train at the club and rub shoulders with legends like Sergio Agüero. It was clear that his talent was good enough for an MLS franchise, so in 2021, he traded San Diego County for Los Angeles County and joined LAFC’s academy.

Eligible to represent the United States, Argentina and Mexico, Terry initially turned down an invitation from El Tri before committing to the Stars and Stripes. He captained the U.S. to their first-ever Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship title in the Dominican Republic in 2023, before taking another major step in his development by signing a homegrown contract with LAFC at the end of 2024.

Jude Terry in action for LAFC.

His reputation continued to transcend borders in 2025, with Terry scoring against Morocco at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar and earning a place on The Guardian’s prestigious Next Generation list. He carried that momentum into 2026, making his first-team debut against Honduran side Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup before establishing himself in Marc Dos Santos’ plans. Terry has since made 17 first-team appearances, scoring against Portland Timbers and Red Bull New York and registering an assist against Portland.

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Jude Terry’s passion for the game

Despite his meteoric rise, Terry has remained grounded in the simple pleasures that first drew him to the beautiful game. “I think for me, I’ve always said this, is to always have fun,” stated Terry in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview.

“At the end of the day, this is the best job in the world, where you can just go in and do what you love every day, play with your boys and kick a ball around. I think that’s the most important thing: having fun. The minute you go onto the field and you’re not having fun is when your performance is going to start going down, so that’s what I would say: always enjoy it. Always enjoy every opportunity and never shy away from the moment.”

However, Terry’s rapid ascent has not been without its setbacks. After being withdrawn at halftime in a 3–1 defeat to lowly Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 12, the teenager has not played another minute for LAFC’s first team. Two weeks later, Dos Santos was dismissed, bringing an abrupt end to the tenure of the manager who had handed Terry his breakthrough opportunity.

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“[Dos Santos] has always been real; he told me that on the defensive side of things, I had to be more focused on that, and I think I did well on that to see the field,” Terry told World Soccer Talk.

His successor, Xavi Tamarit, has struggled to reverse LAFC’s fortunes, with the Black and Gold collecting just six points from their final six regular-season matches and stumbling to a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference. And in the first match of the playoffs, they lost 3-2 at St. Louis CITY. While the first team has been searching for answers, Terry has been making his mark elsewhere.

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The teenager has spent recent weeks with LAFC2, helping them eliminate three higher-seeded opponents and become the lowest-seeded team in history to reach the MLS NEXT Pro Final. Their Cinderella run ultimately came to an end against Chattanooga FC, but Terry’s contributions offered another reminder of his ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages.

Life off the field

For a player who has already competed in international tournaments, trained alongside world-class stars like Heung-min Son and experienced the pressures of professional soccer before his 19th birthday, the spotlight is nothing new. Yet away from the pitch, Terry is still a teenager who enjoys spending time with his friends and family, picking up new hobbies and making the most of his downtime.

“There are a couple of things: these guys have gotten me into golf recently. I’ve gotten better. I’m not a great golfer at all, but these guys have gotten me into golf. I’ve always liked tennis and padel. I play that with my family and my friends and stuff like that. My mom’s a big shopper, so she’s been helping me shop now that I’ve got a professional contract, but I try to be smart with it. There’s a lot of stuff I like to do, but I would say I’m just a chill guy.”

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For now, though, Terry’s attention will be firmly fixed on the postseason. Having already demonstrated his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations with LAFC2, he’ll be hoping to earn another opportunity with the first team as the Black and Gold look to keep their MLS Cup ambitions alive. With LAFC on the brink, plenty of eyes will be on whether the teenager gets his chance. And if Tamarit decides to roll the dice on the teenage playmaker in next week’s playoff match at BMO Stadium, Terry will be eager to prove that no stage is too big for him.