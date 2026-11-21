|WHO
|Tigres vs Club America
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV, FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Tigres vs Club America: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Club America vs. Tigres
|1-4
|March 1, 2026
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Club America
|1-3
|August 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tigres
|3-0
|March 30, 2025
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Club America
|1-0
|July 18, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tigres
|2-1
|June 30, 2024
|Supercopa MX
|Club America vs. Tigres
|2-0
|March 10, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Tigres
|3-0
|December 18, 2023
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Club America
|1-1
|December 15, 2023
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Club America
|0-0
|November 12, 2023
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Club America
|0-2
|March 12, 2023
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 17
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cruz Azul
|16
|+11
|32
|2
|Club America
|16
|+15
|30
|3
|Chivas
|16
|+11
|30
|4
|Atlas
|17
|-3
|28
|5
|Toluca
|16
|+14
|27
|6
|Tijuana
|17
|+4
|25
|7
|Santos Laguna
|16
|+3
|25
|8
|Monterrey
|16
|+2
|24
|9
|Leon
|16
|+2
|23
|10
|Pachuca
|16
|+9
|22
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|16
|-2
|21
|12
|Puebla
|17
|-4
|20
|13
|San Luis
|17
|-5
|20
|14
|Queretaro
|16
|-6
|20
|15
|Tigres
|16
|-8
|15
|16
|Atlante
|17
|-11
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|16
|-11
|13
|18
|Juarez
|17
|-21
|12
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Puebla vs. San Luis
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Tijuana vs. Atlante
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Juarez vs. Atlas
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Pachuca vs. Toluca
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|5:50 PM
|Santos Laguna vs. Leon
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Club America
|Saturday, November 21, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Chivas vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|6:07 PM
|Queretaro vs. Necaxa
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|8:10 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Tigres vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Tigres will face Club America on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Tigres vs Club America game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.