Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tigres vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, November 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tigres host Club America on Saturday, November 21 in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura off the back of a rough stretch. They lost 2-3 to Cruz Azul on November 8 and were shut out 0-3 by Pachuca the week before that, sandwiched around a 1-1 draw with Pumas UNAM on October 25. Three games without a win puts Tigres under pressure heading into this one, and they will need a much sharper defensive showing after conceding eight goals across those three matches.

Club America arrive unbeaten in their last three outings, though all three have ended level. They drew 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8, drew 2-2 with Toluca on November 1, and drew 1-1 with Tijuana de Caliente on October 29. That run of draws means Club America have not tasted defeat recently, but they will be looking to turn some of that momentum into a win against a Tigres side that is stumbling.

Tigres vs Club America: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Club America vs. Tigres 1-4 March 1, 2026 Liga MX Tigres vs. Club America 1-3 August 17, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Tigres 3-0 March 30, 2025 Liga MX Tigres vs. Club America 1-0 July 18, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Tigres 2-1 June 30, 2024 Supercopa MX Club America vs. Tigres 2-0 March 10, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Tigres 3-0 December 18, 2023 Liga MX Tigres vs. Club America 1-1 December 15, 2023 Liga MX Tigres vs. Club America 0-0 November 12, 2023 Liga MX Tigres vs. Club America 0-2 March 12, 2023 Liga MX

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 17

# Team P GD Pts 1 Cruz Azul 16 +11 32 2 Club America 16 +15 30 3 Chivas 16 +11 30 4 Atlas 17 -3 28 5 Toluca 16 +14 27 6 Tijuana 17 +4 25 7 Santos Laguna 16 +3 25 8 Monterrey 16 +2 24 9 Leon 16 +2 23 10 Pachuca 16 +9 22 11 Pumas UNAM 16 -2 21 12 Puebla 17 -4 20 13 San Luis 17 -5 20 14 Queretaro 16 -6 20 15 Tigres 16 -8 15 16 Atlante 17 -11 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 17 -21 12

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Puebla vs. San Luis Friday, November 20, 2026 8:00 PM Tijuana vs. Atlante Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Juarez vs. Atlas Friday, November 20, 2026 10:00 PM Pachuca vs. Toluca Saturday, November 21, 2026 5:50 PM Santos Laguna vs. Leon Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 PM Tigres vs. Club America Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 PM Chivas vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, November 22, 2026 6:07 PM Queretaro vs. Necaxa Sunday, November 22, 2026 8:10 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Tigres vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Tigres will face Club America on Saturday, November 21, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Tigres vs Club America game in the United States.

Club America lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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