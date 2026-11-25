Cristiano Ronaldo‘s departure from international soccer continues to generate controversy, with Bruno Fernandes now being drawn into the debate surrounding the legendary forward’s final months with Portugal. The Manchester United midfielder has addressed accusations involving the national team, as questions remain over how one of the country’s greatest-ever players was treated before ending his international career.

The latest discussion began after Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, publicly criticized the treatment her son received during his final period with Portugal. She claimed that the former captain had been deceived by head coach Jorge Jesus and had not received the respect he deserved from his teammates.

Aveiro also attracted attention by saying she was glad the Selecao lost 4-1 to Denmark in its first match following Ronaldo’s retirement. She described the defeat as deserved and questioned the Portuguese Football Federation’s decision to organize a tribute for her son without him being present.

Her comments added another layer to an increasingly public disagreement that has followed Ronaldo’s departure. The 41-year-old announced his international retirement on November 5, bringing an end to a 23-year career with 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal.

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Ronaldo’s disagreement with Jorge Jesus brought abrupt end

The controversy dates back to September, when Ronaldo was left on the bench during Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Norway. Tensions escalated after he reportedly expected to receive playing time before being left unused, with disagreements over an alleged agreement with Jesus eventually leading to his departure from the national team camp.

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The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently handed Ronaldo a suspension and fine for leaving the squad without authorization. Although he later apologized to his teammates and supporters, the relationship with the experienced manager remained strained, and the 41-year-old announced his retirement before Portugal’s November squad was revealed.

Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The controversy has placed several of Ronaldo’s former teammates in an uncomfortable position, particularly Fernandes, who remains one of Portugal’s most influential players. The Manchester United midfielder was asked about Aveiro’s accusations during a press conference ahead of his club’s Champions League meeting with Sporting CP.

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Fernandes has previously played alongside Ronaldo for both Manchester United and Portugal, making his response particularly significant. He was careful to acknowledge the former captain’s possible feelings while defending the efforts made by the national team.

What did Bruno Fernandes say about allegded Ronaldo disrespect?

Fernandes explained that he could not dismiss the possibility that Ronaldo genuinely felt mistreated, but maintained that the squad had consistently tried to honor his status and contribution. “Regarding the words that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother said, perhaps that’s how Cristiano felt. I think everyone on the national team has always tried to respect him as much as possible, especially because he is a reference for practically every generation in the national team,” Fernandes said.

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He then made clear that he would not challenge Ronaldo’s personal experience, even if it differed from the intentions of his teammates. “But if he didn’t feel that way, who am I to say otherwise? What I can say as a player of the national team – not as captain, because Bernardo Silva is the captain – is that everything we did was always to respect Ronaldo, both as a player and as a person.”

Fernandes also clarified the leadership situation within the dressing room, pointing out that Bernardo Silva remains Portugal’s official captain. His comments defended the squad without directly questioning the feelings expressed by Ronaldo or his mother.